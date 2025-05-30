Passenger Growth Accelerates to 8% in April 

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for April 2025 global passenger demand.

There are the following highlights:

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 8.0% compared to April 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 6.5% year-on year. The April load factor was 83.6% (+1.1 ppt compared to April 2024).

“April was a positive month for travel. Growth strengthened, especially for international demand which saw record load factors for the month. The return of the transatlantic market to growth is particularly encouraging. But there are some signs of fragility of consumer and business confidence with continued weakness in the US domestic market and a sharp fall in North American premium class travel,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“As we gather in New Delhi, India for the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit, it is notable that Indian domestic growth is running at over 10%. The development of India’s air connectivity in recent years has been nothing short of phenomenal, making this year’s gathering a timely and powerful reminder for all on how aviation connectivity drives growth and development,” said Walsh.

Regional Breakdown - International Passenger Markets

International RPK growth accelerated to 10.8% in April year-on-year, with growth in all regions and load factors increasing everywhere except a slight fall in Latin America. Africa resumed growth after two months of declines, and North American international RPK grew (+5.4%), but suffered a 26% fall in First and Business class travel.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 14.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 12.7% year-on-year and the load factor was 85.3% (+1.3 ppt compared to April 2024).

European carriers had a 9.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 7.7% year-on year, and the load factor was 84.5% (+1.3 ppt compared to April 2024).

Middle Eastern carriers saw an 11.2% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 6.6% year-on-year and the load factor was 83.1% (+3.4 ppt compared to April 2024).

North American carriers saw a 5.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 2.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.4% (+2.2 ppt compared to April 2024).

Latin American airlines saw a 13.9% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 14.6% year-on-year. The load factor was 83.2% (-0.6 ppt compared to April 2024).

African airlines saw a 13.6% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 8.9% year-on-year. The load factor was 76.3% (+3.1 ppt compared to April 2024).

Domestic Passenger Markets

Domestic RPK rose 3.3% over April 2024 and load factor increased just 0.1 ppt to 82.7% on the back of 3.1% capacity expansion. Domestic US traffic was the only market to contract (-0.5%) for a third straight month of decline, while India and Brazil expanded at a double-digit pace. India’s capacity expansion was even faster, leading to a slight fall in load factor, but its PLF is still the highest of the major domestic markets.