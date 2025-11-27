PATA launches ‘PATA Presents’ for travel agents

PATA UK & Ireland has launched this week a new social media series, ‘PATA Presents’, designed to bring quick, fun and informative Pacific Asia content directly to the travel trade. The bite-sized series will cover everything from selling tips and the latest travel trends to topical opinion snippets from agents, members and suppliers across the industry.

Created as an accessible online training tool, PATA Presents aims to further support its members by offering fresh ways to share knowledge, spark conversation and spotlight the voices of agents who engage with Pacific Asia. New content will be added each month, keeping the series fresh, light-hearted and easy to digest.

The series will be shared across PATA’s Instagram and Facebook channels, making it easy for agents to watch, learn and get involved. Those attending upcoming PATA events are encouraged to keep an eye out for the PATA filming crew, who will be capturing contributions for future episodes.