Peninsula Hotels see CIIE 2025 as platform for underscoring its commitment to the Chinese market

This year’s China International Import Expo served as a platform for The Peninsula Hotels’ efforts to underscore its commitment to the Chinese market.
According to a company representative, CIIE gave them the opportunity to refine their cultural positioning in light of their long-standing commitment to China’s dynamic luxury hospitality market.
Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd executive director and chief operating officer Gareth Roberts explained that the company aims to develop a culture, automotive, as well as food and beverage brand image that extends beyond traditional hotel operations.
Roberts pointed out that, as the operator of three hotels in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, The Peninsula Hotels’ understanding of Chinese culture enables it to create brand experiences that blend tradition with new narratives, ensuring its offering remains relevant to consumers in the country.
He added that, with China experiencing rapid growth in trade in services, the country's expanded visa-free policies have given a strong boost to inbound tourism by removing the time and cost of visa applications, driving a sharp rise in foreign arrivals.
Aligned with the big picture
The sentiment expressed by the management at The Peninsula Hotels aligns with China's latest policy move.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on 3rd November that the country will extend unilateral visa-exemption arrangements to over 40 countries till 31st December 2026.
By simplifying entry procedures and extending visa-free stays, the revamped policy will encourage international travelers to stay longer and venture beyond traditional itineraries.
According to Roberts: "Major gateways such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, Guangdong province, are seeing a clear surge in foreign visitors, with more tourists fanning out to secondary and emerging destinations, too.”