Philippine Airlines is set to operate three nonstop flights per week between Manila and Beijing beginning 30th March.

In doing so, the Philippine flag-carrier significantly expands its route network in China, offering flights to four major cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Quanzhou, and Xiamen.

The nonstop flights will be flown with Airbus A321 aircraft with a total of up to 199 seats and offering both Business Class and Economy services.

An honour to serve two nations

Philippine Airlines’ president and chief operating officer Stanley K Ng remarked that it is an honour for the airline to contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the Philippines and China through the new direct Manila-Beijing route.

Ng said: “We believe that the Manila-Beijing service will help boost tourism, enhance trade and deepen the friendly ties between the Filipino and Chinese people.”

Beijing is the world’s eighth largest city and home to renowned historical treasures that draw millions of visitors from around the globe, including the Great Wall of China, the Forbidden City, the Summer Palace and the Temple of Heaven.

The industrial seaport city of Tianjin is just less than an hour away from Beijing via a high-speed train ride.

Travelers from Beijing can connect via Manila to Philippine Airlines’ extensive domestic and regional route network, enabling them to fly conveniently to top Philippine destinations such as Cebu, Davao, Boracay and Palawan, or beyond to various destinations in Southeast Asia, Australia, and North America.