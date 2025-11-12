Philippine Department of Tourism announces new flights to Manila and Cebu

The Philippine Department of Tourism announced new direct flights to Cebu and Manila from eight regional eight destinations are scheduled to operate in the last quarter of this year.

In a statement released on Tuesday, 11th November, these routes include new ones as well as resumptions.

The list includes:

Firefly’s Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)-Cebu

Jetstar’s Perth (Australia)-Manila

Jetstar’s Brisbane (Australia)-Cebu

Vietnam Airlines Hanoi (Vietnam)-Cebu

VietJet’ Saigon (Vietnam)-Manila

AirAsia’s Cebu-Kuala Lumpur and Cebu-Macau

Philippine Airlines’ Cebu-Guam

Business as usual

The DOT emphasized that connectivity remains robust in Cebu despite the recent typhoons and earthquakes that left severe destruction in some parts of the island.

Indeed, the Mactan–Cebu International Airport maintains normal operations and major sea routes have resumed.

In a statement, Tourism secretary Christina Frasco urged all stakeholders to proceed with planned visits and inaugural flights to Cebu.

She declared: “We acknowledge that a few groups have chosen to defer travel, and we stand ready to help them rebook and adjust itineraries. Our foremost commitment is safety; our message is confidence. Cebu is moving forward, our gateways and core tourism areas are open, and together we will turn recovery into renewed growth.”