Philippine tourism department to provide seniors with employment opportunities

The said opportunities are part of a new understanding between the DOT and the National Commission of Senior Citizens

Tourism Boards
Philippines

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) announced that it plans to aid qualified Filipino senior citizens with training and job opportunities in the field of tourism.

This programme is part of a new understanding between the DOTand the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) which was formally signed yesterday, 21st May.

Through this partnership, the DOT will activate its regional offices to include senior citizens in its training for tourism stakeholders.

Tourism secretary Christina Frasco said: “Senior citizens simply have to approach our regional offices or the NCSC and we can definitely include them in our training modules.”

Tailor-fit to those willing to work

As of press time, the NCSC is conducting a “needs assessment” to tailor-fit the training program for beneficiaries.

Once formally rolled out, NCSC officer-in-charge and chairperson Mary Jean Loreche said a senior citizen needs only to be physically and mentally fit to qualify for the training program.

Loreche said in Filipino: “Each region has its own tourist destinations, so if our seniors wish to become tour guides, then so be it. If they want to work in the resorts and hotels and be part of the personnel that’s also possible. This initiative offers numerous opportunities for them.”

On top of training, the MOU would help the DOT craft more inclusive policies that are sensitive to the needs of traveling senior citizens.

It would also facilitate the development of infrastructure and tourism products that cater to the sector.

Frasco added: “We will make a conscious effort so that there are opportunities for seniors to enjoy in the tourism programmes and circuits that we’re launching in our destinations, that aren’t just discounts, but also expanded opportunities to enjoy different kinds of tourism products.”

The secretary pointed out that the new understanding improves on the existing engagement between DOT and NCSC by ensuring that it is neither a seasonal nor a one-off endeavour.

