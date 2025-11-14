Philippines boosts tourism ties with Saudi Arabia 

The Philippines continues to strengthen its tourism ties with Saudi Arabia as it seeks to gain a larger share of the Middle Eastern travel market.

This was announced in a statement released by the Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday, 13th November.

Earlier this month, the DOT held high-level meetings with Saudia Airlines and Riyadh Air to discuss air connectivity expansion and possible joint tourism promotions.

Tourism secretary Christina Frasco declared: “Our shared values of hospitality, family, and faith make the Philippines a natural destination of choice for Saudi travelers. With enhanced air connectivity, we aim to bring the beauty and warmth of our islands even closer to the Saudi people."

Key meetings

The DOT delegation met separately with Saudia Airlines General Manager Abdulrahman Alabdulwahab and Riyadh Air Vice President for Network Planning and Partnerships Wolfgang Reuss during the recently concluded 26th UN Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh.

The department was represented by undersecretary Verna Buensuceso, who conveyed the Philippine government's desire to enhance accessibility and forge stronger tourism collaboration between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia.

Currently , there are two direct flights connecting the two countries: Riyadh–Manila and Jeddah–Manila.

Likewise, the Philippines continues to gain ground among Saudi travelers, as the nation is recognised for its warm hospitality, competitive value, English-speaking service culture, and growing Halal-friendly tourism infrastructure.

Saudi nationals enjoy visa-free entry to the Philippines for up to 30 days, making travel easier and more accessible."

Frasco said: “Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing outbound tourism markets, driven by a young and affluent population with high disposable income for travel. It represents one of our most dynamic and high-value markets in the Middle East."

The current state of things

In 2024, tourism receipts from the Saudi market reached USD37.86 million, a 46 percent increase from the previous year.

Popular destinations for Saudi tourists outside Metro Manila include Cebu, Boracay, Pampanga, Palawan, and Cavite, reflecting a preference for premium, family-friendly beach and resort experiences.

Currently, the DOT is implementing various Muslim-friendly and Halal tourism initiatives to help attract more visitors from Saudi Arabia and other Muslim-majority countries.

It has increased the number of Halal-certified dining establishments, partnered with major hotel chains like Megaworld Hotels and Resorts to develop Muslim-friendly properties, and launched Marhaba Boracay, the country’s first Muslim-friendly cove.

AirAsia Philippines has also become the first airline to offer Halal-certified meals on all routes.