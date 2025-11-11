Philippines drops six slots on the Henley Passport Index

The most recent rankings on the global Henley Passport Index shows that the Philippine passport has dropped by six slots to rank 79th overall.

Based on the Henley Passport Index released in October, the Philippines was placed 79th since it has visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 64 out of 227 destinations in the world.

The Southeast Asian nation’s passport was in 73rd place last year, but now shares its slot with Sierra Leone.

The London-based Henley Passport Index is a global ranking of the passports issued by 199 countries based on their citizens’ freedom to travel to other countries without a need for a visa.

Other developments in the index

Interestingly, the US passport has fallen out of its top 10 list altogether for the first time in 20 years.

The North American nation is currently tied with Malaysia in 12th place.

As Henley & Partners chair Christian Kaelin explains: “The declining strength of the US passport over the past decade is more than just a reshuffle in rankings: it signals a fundamental shift in global mobility and soft power dynamics. Nations that embrace openness and cooperation are surging ahead, while those resting on past privilege are being left behind.”