Philippines’ first roster of Michelin-starred restaurants announced

Nine Filipino restaurants are now part of the Michelin Guide’s elite global roster of starred restaurants.

During the awards ceremony held on Thursday, 30th October, in Pasay City, innovative chef Josh Boutwood’s Helm was hailed as the Philippines’ first and only establishment to earn the Two Michelin Star distinction.

Eight other restaurants earned the One Michelin Star distinction; namely Asador Alfonso, Celera, Gallery by Chele, Hapag, Inatô, Kasa Palma, Linamnam, and Toyo Eatery.

Michelin Guide international director Gwendal Poullennec stated at the ceremony that it was high time that Filipino restaurants gained their place in the Guide.

Poulennec declared: “Filipino cuisine is bold, cherished, deeply personal: It tells a story of heritage and innovations, where sweet, salty, sour, and umami are harmonized to create flavors that are both comforting and exciting.”

He added that the new generation of chefs, many of whom are under 30 years old, is what continues to set the Philippine dining scene apart.

Poulennect said: “Some honed their skills abroad, or right here at home, and together, they are shaping a new era for modern Filipino cuisine: innovative yet rooted, contemporary yet unmistakably Filipino.”

How do restaurants earn stars?

Based on Guide standards, the One Michelin Star distinction is given to restaurants offering high-quality cooking that is worth a stop.

On the other hand, a restaurant that earns Two Michelin Stars is one that serves up while a Two Michelin Star is given to those that offer excellent cooking that is worthy of a detour or even a planned excursion.

These distinctions were determined by a body of independent inspectors who selected 108 Philippine-based restaurants to be part of the first edition of Michelin Guide Philippines.

This first edition covers restaurants within the Greater Manila Area and surrounding provinces as well as Cebu.

Poullennec explained that the inspectors all assessed the restaurants following five criteria: quality of the product, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony and balanced flavour, personality of the chef as reflected on the plate, and consistency between visits.

25 new additions to the Bib Gourmand roster

Michelin Guide experts also hailed 25 establishments in Manila and Cebu with its special Bib Gourmand distinction which is given to establishments that serve high-quality three-course meals at a reasonable price.

These restaurants are: