Phuket Elephant Nature Reserve Sets the Standard for Ethical Tourism in Thailand

The nature reserve was named Tour Operator of the Year at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Thailand.

Phuket Elephant Nature Reserve (PENR) has been honoured as Tour Operator of the Year at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Thailand. It is recognised for redefining responsible wildlife tourism.

Founded in 2019 and nestled within 30 rai (12 acres) of lush jungle just minutes from Phuket’s famous beaches, PENR is Phuket’s leading ethical elephant sanctuary — a place where elephants rescued from riding camps, circuses, and street begging can finally live freely in peace and dignity.

At the heart of PENR’s philosophy is a complete commitment to animal welfare, education, and sustainability. There is no riding, no bathing, and no physical interaction — only respectful observation and connection through understanding. Visitors are invited to witness elephants simply being elephants, foraging, socialising, and rediscovering natural behaviour after years of hardship.

“Our goal is simple,” said the PENR team. “We want to give captive elephants a better life and help visitors understand their stories, needs, and the importance of ethical tourism — whilst protecting the environment that sustains them.”

PENR is currently home to five beautiful rescued elephants — Lotus, Bow, Thonglor, Nong Tang, and Mae Boon Lai — each with a powerful story of resilience and recovery. Every visit directly supports their daily care, funding over 120 kilogrammes of food per elephant per day, expert veterinary treatment, and fair employment for local mahouts and staff.

Beyond elephant welfare, PENR leads by example in environmental and community sustainability. The sanctuary has banned single-use plastics, operates its own Elephant Dung Recycling Centre that turns waste into useful products, and engages local communities in conservation education and sustainable livelihoods.

Its work has earned PENR widespread recognition and accreditation, including: Phuket Regional Livestock Office – Good Animal Practices Certification; SGS Thailand – Audited with distinction (98%); Asian Captive Elephant Standards (ACES) – Audited with distinction (86%); Member of WISE (Welfare Initiatives for Sustainability of Elephants) and WARN Asia; and Strategic Partner of World Animal Protection (Thailand).

In addition, PENR has consistently achieved outstanding visitor ratings — 4.9/5 on Google, 5/5 on TripAdvisor, and 4.9/5 on Get Your Guide.

This year’s TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Thailand adds another milestone, affirming PENR’s role as a global leader in ethical, sustainable, and educational wildlife tourism.

At Phuket Elephant Nature Reserve, tourism is not entertainment — it is conservation in action. Each visit changes lives — for the elephants, for the local community, and for every guest who leaves inspired to make a difference.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Thailand is presented by Travel Daily Media Magazine. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more details, please contact Marni Marco at +65 3158 1386 or marni@traveldailymedia.com.