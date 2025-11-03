Plan your dream wedding or MICE occasions at Coral Court in Wynn Al Marjan Island

Wynn Al Marjan Island will be home to Coral Court, an elegant Events & Celebrations Center created to host every occasion — from intimate gatherings and opulent weddings to large-scale social and corporate events. Situated at the heart of the resort, Coral Court will be home to a 2,633-square-meter column-free Grand Ballroom, dedicated bride and groom salons, private prayer rooms for men and women, six versatile meeting rooms, and a 1,390-square-meter event lawn overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Paired with Wynn’s hallmark attention to detail and world-class service, Coral Court is set to ensure every celebration, regardless of size, scale, or style, is flawlessly realized.

Grand Ballroom

Anchoring the 7,708-square-meter venue, the Grand Ballroom is framed by Roman-style windows with sweeping views across the marina. Designed for versatility, it can transform from glittering weddings to corporate galas with ease. Bride and groom salons, together with prayer rooms, add layers of comfort, discretion, and cultural consideration.

"When designing Coral Court, our first instinct was restraint," said Todd-Avery Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design and Development. "We selected a neutral, sun-washed palette that acts as a blank canvas, allowing each celebration to set its own stage. Whether a wedding layered with color, a conference with strong brand identity, or a gala that transforms the room entirely, the design ensures the space never competes with the story our guests want to tell."

Coral Court will also offer six meeting rooms, ranging from 168 to 507 square meters, each named after a master artist. Four of these - Bourdelle, Calder, Miró and Klimt - can be divided to create additional configurations, while two are designed for private gatherings. Each integrates advanced audiovisual systems, high-speed connectivity, and wireless capability, supported by Wynn’s certified technicians and Event Production Services team.

Just as every element of the setting is meticulously designed, so too is the culinary experience. At Coral Court, a dedicated banquet team of more than 90 chefs and service staff will orchestrate gatherings of every scale with precision and artistry. Specialists in Indian, Arabic, Chinese, and Western cuisines will ensure authenticity and depth, supported by teams of experts who bring cultural nuance to every dish. Menus will reinterpret traditional recipes with modern refinement, premium ingredients, and elevated techniques, creating dining experiences that reflect Wynn’s signature standard of excellence and ensure every celebration is as unforgettable as its surroundings.

1,390-square-meter Event Lawn

Beyond the ballroom, terraces and the 1,390-square-meter Event Lawn will extend gatherings into the open air, with panoramic sea and shoreline views. An exclusive valet arrival sequence will also ensure direct, discreet access for guests. For large-scale productions, the resort’s 900-capacity theatre, with seating for 450 guests, will offer a versatile venue for product launches, private concerts, or plenary sessions, complete with advanced staging, sound, and lighting.

“We are seeing exceptional demand for large-scale events, and Wynn Al Marjan Island’s Coral Court gives us the ability to meet that with purpose-built facilities,” said David Loiseau, Vice President of Sales. “From the logistics of moving large groups to the discreet arrivals of VIP guests, every detail has been considered to give organizers confidence that nothing is overlooked.”

Wynn Al Marjan Island has introduced Coral Court in response to Ras Al Khaimah’s rapid emergence as one of the region’s most sought-after destinations for MICE, weddings, and milestone events. Less than 50 miles from Dubai International Airport and with seamless access via Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, the emirate offers effortless global connectivity. Combined with Wynn’s hallmark attention to detail, Coral Court will provide international delegates and organizers with the confidence that every occasion can be delivered with ease, elegance, and scale.

Set across more than 60 hectares, Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature 1,217 resort rooms and 297 Enclave suites, plus two Royal Apartments, four Garden Townhomes, and 10 Marina Estates. Guests will discover 24 international dining, lounges and club venues; the region’s most opulent spa and beauty destination; a skylit shopping parterre with the world’s most venerable international luxury brands; Coral Court, the bespoke celebrations and events venue; The Showroom, a new theater experience; 12 pools; a 420-meter white-sand beach; and a deep-water marina designed to welcome superyachts from around the globe. Wynn Al Marjan Island’s construction is progressing on schedule, with topping-out of the 300-meter iconic spire in November 2025 and an early spring 2027 opening.