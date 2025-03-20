Ponant reveals new identity as the Ponant Explorations Group

Ponant opens a new chapter as it rebrands as the Ponant Explorations Group.

This new phase comes in the wake of the cruise firm’s acquisition of a majority stake in Aqua Expeditions.

The move is also part of the Group’s international growth strategy to build a portfolio of leading exploration voyage brands.

By doing so, Ponant Explorations Group reinforces its ambition to accelerate its development while strengthening its position in a dynamic and evolving market.

Group chief executive Hervé Gastinel said: “As PONANT EXPLORATIONS GROUP, we confirm our positioning and ambition. We remain true to our core identity: delivering an unparalleled travel experience to iconic destinations, providing exclusive access to confidential locations with our human-scale ships, and maintaining a commitment to excellence in service.”

Staying on top

As the global leader in high-end exploration voyages aboard intimate ships embarking fewer than 500 guests, Ponant Explorations Group is building a portfolio of brands renowned for their expertise and destination-focused exploration cruises.

According to its CEO in the Asia Pacific Deb Corbett: “The Asia Pacific team is excited and proud to be part of this phase of strong expansion. We all look forward to implementing our diverse and dynamic go-to-market action plans to support the vision and growth of this portfolio.”

The Group now includes three commercial brands: Ponant Explorations, Paul Gaugain Cruises, and Aqua Expeditions.

Remaining true to its heritage, PONANT EXPLORATIONS GROUP upholds continuity in its brand identity, preserving the iconic visual elements of its signature three-sail logo.

At the same time, each commercial brand has its own visual identity.

Three distinctive brands

The Group’s historic brand, PONANT EXPLORATIONS is recognised for its exploration voyages.

For over 35 years PONANT EXPLORATIONS has taken guests as close as possible to majestic nature and ancestral culture, far from the crowned maritime routes.

Expedition leaders, naturalists, and enthusiastic experts organise safe disembarkation, shore excursions and cultural, scientific or historical conferences on board.

Experts in French Polynesia since 1998, Paul Gauguin Cruises offers a unique concept of exploration at the heart of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South of Pacific aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin, featuring 165 cabins and suites.

The brand offers a relaxed, international, and authentic atmosphere, earning numerous awards over the years.

A pioneering brand specialising in luxury small-ship expeditions, Aqua Expeditions explores the world’s most biodiverse and culturally significant destinations aboard best-in-class vessels of stylish contemporary design.

Expect tailored five-star itineraries, a highly exclusive 1:1 crew- to-guest ratio, cuisine by award-winning chefs, and small group expert-guided activities and excursions.