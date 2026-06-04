 Qantas' Project Sunrise A350 completes test flight

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Airlines and Aviation
Australia

Qantas' ambitious Project Sunrise has reached a pivotal milestone as its Airbus A350-1000ULR successfully completed its maiden test flight. This achievement sets the stage for the first-ever non-stop commercial flights linking Australia's east coast with London and New York.

The initial flight marks the commencement of a rigorous two-month testing phase. During this period, the aircraft will undergo approximately 80 hours of flight testing. Additionally, it will be subject to extensive on-ground checks and certification processes for new and redesigned components, crucial for enabling ultra long-haul travel.

The completion of this test flight is a significant step forward for Qantas, as it prepares to redefine long-distance air travel. The Project Sunrise initiative is poised to offer unprecedented direct routes, enhancing connectivity and convenience for travellers between Australia and key global destinations.

As the testing campaign progresses, the aviation industry will closely watch the developments of this groundbreaking project. The successful implementation of these non-stop flights could potentially transform international travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Airlines and Aviation | Australia
Tag:A350-1000ULR | Airbus | Long-haul travel | Project Sunrise | Qantas | ultra-long-haul travel

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Qantas’ Project Sunrise A350 completes test flight

Qantas' ambitious Project Sunrise has reached a pivotal milestone as its Airbus A350-1000ULR successfully completed its maiden test flight. This achievement sets the stage for the first-ever non-stop commercial flights linking Australia's east coast with London and New York.

The initial flight marks the commencement of a rigorous two-month testing phase. During this period, the aircraft will undergo approximately 80 hours of flight testing. Additionally, it will be subject to extensive on-ground checks and certification processes for new and redesigned components, crucial for enabling ultra long-haul travel.

The completion of this test flight is a significant step forward for Qantas, as it prepares to redefine long-distance air travel. The Project Sunrise initiative is poised to offer unprecedented direct routes, enhancing connectivity and convenience for travellers between Australia and key global destinations.

As the testing campaign progresses, the aviation industry will closely watch the developments of this groundbreaking project. The successful implementation of these non-stop flights could potentially transform international travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Airlines and Aviation | Australia
Tag:A350-1000ULR | Airbus | Long-haul travel | Project Sunrise | Qantas | ultra-long-haul travel

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

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