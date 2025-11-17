Qatar Airways Partners with Indian Chef Garima Arora

The two-Michelin-star chef has unveiled a bespoke inflight menu featuring an all-vegetarian, Ayurvedic-inspired offering, available on routes from Doha to India

Qatar Airways announces the launch of an exclusive Business Class menu in collaboration with celebrated chef and restaurateur, Garima Arora (Chef Garima). Officially launched on 15 November 2025, the Business Class menu features an all-vegetarian, Ayurvedic-inspired offering, available on routes from Doha to India. The special menu will be refreshed every three months with new dishes curated by Chef Garima to offer the best variety to Business Class passengers. In the next phase, Chef Garima’s menu will also be extended to routes from Doha to the United States.

Chef Garima, a trailblazer in modern Indian cuisine, became the first Indian woman to earn a Michelin star in 2018 for her Bangkok-based restaurant, Gaa. In 2023, Gaa was awarded a second Michelin star, making it one of the few Indian restaurants globally to achieve this distinction. With this, Chef Garima also became the first female Indian chef to lead a two-Michelin star kitchen.

This menu collaboration is testimony to Qatar Airways’ commitment to elevating the Business Class dining experience. The new menu draws inspiration from Chef Garima’s culinary philosophy of creating one-of-a-kind dining experience that showcases modern Indian cooking techniques – a bold reinterpretations of Indian flavours with fresh local ingredients.

Xia Cai, Senior Vice President of Product Development & Design at Qatar Airways, commented: “At Qatar Airways, we continue to set new benchmarks in luxury travel by curating experiences that are as refined as they are memorable. Our collaboration with Chef Garima Arora—celebrated for her modern take on Indian cuisine—reflects our commitment to innovation and culinary excellence at altitude.”

“Dining onboard should evoke the same sense of indulgence as a fine-dining experience on the ground. This bespoke menu, crafted especially for our Indian passengers, honours regional authenticity while embracing global sophistication. It is yet another step in our ongoing mission to delight our customers with world-class quality in every detail.”

Chef Garima Arora said, “For me, this partnership is about reimagining how Indian food can be experienced at 30,000 feet. The menu celebrates the richness of our culinary traditions, while presenting them with the elegance and comfort that define premium travel.”

This culinary partnership between Chef Garima Arora and Qatar Airways debuts with a refined Business Class menu:

Appetiser

Chaat

Berry sorbet, dal dumplings, pomegranate drizzle and sweet yoghurt

Main Course

My Grandmother’s Millet Khichdi

A traditional Ayurvedic Sattvik serving designed for easy digestion during travels

Served with homemade pickles, condiments and warm shorba

Dessert

Masala Chai Mousse

Delicately infused aromatic tea, dipped Parle-G, raspberries stuffed with candied ginger