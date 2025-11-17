Qatar Airways Sets New Benchmark with Over 100 Starlink-Enabled Widebody Aircraft

Since its launch of the world’s first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 in October 2024, Qatar Airways has operated over 30,000 flights across six continents, including key destinations in Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Americas

Qatar Airways, operator of the largest number of Starlink-equipped widebody aircraft, has achieved a major milestone in its Starlink rollout programme and equipped over 100 widebody aircraft with the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky. This achievement represents one of the most rapid and ambitious Starlink installation programmes in the aviation industry, that’s being implemented ahead of the initially expected schedule, to bring the service to passengers even sooner.

With more than 50 percent of its widebody fleet now Starlink-connected, the World’s Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025 for the ninth time, has already operated over 30,000 flights with uninterrupted, high-speed, gate-to-gate* connectivity. This pace further cements Qatar Airways’ position as the only carrier in the MENA region to currently offer Starlink onboard, and a global leader in Starlink-enabled long-haul and ultra-long-haul connectivity.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar Airways continues to lead the industry by setting new benchmarks with action, and not just intent. We have expedited our Starlink rollout, which is now advancing ahead of schedule as Qatar Airways brings the best travel experience to our passengers as an immediate priority, not a future ambition. Equipping over 100 widebody aircraft since the launch of our first Starlink-equipped flight in October 2024 reflects this commitment. We now operate up to 200 daily Starlink-connected flights to key destinations to ensure our passengers stay seamlessly connected, ensuring passengers stay seamlessly connected with speeds faster than many home Wi-Fi services. Whether working, streaming movies and sports, or staying in touch with friends and family, staying connected at 35,000 feet has never been more convenient.”

To date, Qatar Airways has completed the Boeing 777 rollout programme and is rapidly finalising the Starlink rollout across its Airbus A350 aircraft, also set to be completed in record time. As the airline continues to extend Starlink connectivity across its global flight network spanning over 170 destinations, passengers in every cabin enjoy free, ultra-fast, gate-to-gate* connectivity on flights spanning six continents, including flights to the majority of destinations served by Qatar Airways in the Americas and Australia, and on prominent routes in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

This game-changing service is transforming the onboard experience for both business and leisure travellers by enabling streaming, gaming, and working at 35,000 feet. Qatar Airways is the operator of the largest number of Starlink-equipped widebody aircraft and the only carrier in the MENA region currently offering Starlink in-flight connectivity, reaffirming its position as the world’s leading airline for innovation, reliability, and unmatched passenger experience.