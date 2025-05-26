Quark Expeditions Unveils Second Solar Eclipse Voyage aboard the Ocean Explorer

Quark Expeditions made history twenty years ago as the first operator to bring passengers to Antarctica to witness a total solar eclipse, providing 100 explorers from 17 countries with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view the celestial event from the seventh continent. Honoring the company’s umbraphile roots and fueled by exceptional demand for the previously announced Iceland to Greenland: Total Solar Eclipse, Quark Expeditions is thrilled to introduce a second solar eclipse voyage, now aboard the state-of-the-art Ocean Explorer.

“This voyage is a celebration of everything Quark Expeditions stands for: pioneering exploration, deep expertise, and delivering once-in-a-lifetime moments in the planet’s most remote regions,” said Catherine Lawton, Senior Director of Product Development at Quark Expeditions. “Our first solar eclipse voyage to Antarctica set the standard two decades ago, and the overwhelming response to our inaugural Arctic eclipse trips show that we continue to lead the way in offering the kind of transformative, front-row eclipse encounters that travellers dream of—this time with both Ultramarine and Ocean Explorer uniquely positioned for the 2026 Solar Eclipse.”

Departing Reykjavik on August 3, 2026, this 17-day journey will transport guests to East Greenland’s High Arctic, positioning them at the optimal point of totality to witness the world’s longest eclipse duration: 2 minutes and 17.2 seconds. Enhancing this extraordinary experience will be author and world-renowned eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler, founder of the Great American Eclipse and a member of the esteemed International Astronomical Union Working Group on Solar Eclipses. His knowledge, passion, and gift for bringing complex phenomena to life will enrich the journey, offering guests a deeper and more meaningful understanding of the eclipse.

“Since witnessing my first eclipse in 1991, I’ve dedicated my work to helping others experience and understand these rare phenomena through detailed mapping and education,” said Michael Zeiler. “It’s an honour to lead guests on this journey into the path of totality, where science, beauty, and discovery converge in a truly unforgettable way.”

In addition to phenomenal eclipse viewing in the High Arctic of East Greenland, guests will venture to Möngufoss, one of Iceland’s most remote and beautiful waterfalls. They’ll discover Northeast Greenland National Park, the largest national park in the world, and cruise the 110-kilometer Kong Oscar Fjord. Guests will explore Blomsterbugten, or the Bay of Flowers, with its colorful fall foliage and unique flora, and take in the rugged beauty of Hofman Halvø, home to muskoxen and abundant bird population, including wheatears, snow buntings and northern divers. Guests will also sail across the Denmark Straight and have the opportunity to visit two of the world’s most northern cities, Reykjavik and Nuuk.