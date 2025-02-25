Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of Era Hotel Bhubaneswar, a member of Radisson Individuals. This signing marks a significant milestone in the Group’s strategic expansion across key markets in India and reinforces its commitment to expand across the region of Odisha. The hotel is scheduled to open in the second half of 2025, providing modern, world-class amenities to cater to the growing demand for quality accommodations in Bhubaneswar.

Located at a prominent location near Infocity in Bhubaneswar, often referred to as the Temple City for its rich cultural and religious heritage, Era Hotel Bhubaneswar, a member of Radisson Individuals, will cater to a diverse range of travelers, with its prime location ensuring strong demand from corporate, MICE sector, religious tourism and social events such as weddings.

“The signing of Era Hotel Bhubaneswar, a member of Radisson Individuals, at a key destination like Bhubaneswar – the largest city in Odisha and a developing smart city – reaffirms our commitment to strategic growth and expansion in tier-2 and tier-3 cities across India while strengthening our presence in the eastern region. Bhubaneswar is a vibrant destination with a rich blend of economic, cultural and religious significance, making it a key growth market for us. This hotel will deliver the exceptional hospitality experiences our guests expect from Radisson Hotel Group,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Era Hotel Bhubaneswar, a member of Radisson Individuals, will redefine hospitality in the region with exceptional facilities including two F&B outlets and a spacious sky lounge, alongside state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces. The property will also feature recreational spaces such as a gym and pool. This brownfield development will serve as a rapid market entry opportunity, anticipated to be operational before the end of this year.

“Bhubaneswar’s growing prominence as a state capital and IT hub combined with its rich cultural and religious heritage, makes it a focus growth market for us. The signing of Era Hotel Bhubaneswar, a member of Radisson Individuals, underscores our strategy to bring unique, high-quality hotel experiences to India’s emerging markets. With its strategic location and world-class offerings, this hotel will be a significant addition to our portfolio in Odisha,” said Davashish Srivastava, Senior Director, Development South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

The hotel’s location near Infocity, a bustling hub for multinational IT companies, offers excellent connectivity to major tourist attractions such as the historic Khandagiri and Udayagiri Caves, the vibrant village of Pipili – well-known for its tradition of appliqué craft – and the Lingaraj Temple, one of the oldest and most revered temples in Odisha. The property will also offer excellent connectivity to the Biju Patnaik International Airport, situated at only 30 minutes drive and the Bhubaneswar railway station.

The addition of Era Hotel Bhubaneswar, a member of Radisson Individuals, aligns seamlessly with Radisson Hotel Group’s ambitious plans to expand its footprint in India, with a focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The Group currently operates one hotel with 100 keys in Odisha and is working towards expanding its presence across major cities in the state, like Puri, Konark and Sambalpur. Radisson Hotel Group continues to leverage the Radisson Individuals brand to convert unique independent hotels into its global network while retaining their distinctive identity.

“We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to bring the Radisson Individuals brand to Bhubaneswar. Era Hotel Bhubaneswar, a member of Radisson Individuals, will elevate the city’s hospitality landscape and offer a perfect blend of modern amenities and personalized services. With Radisson Hotel Group’s expertise and global reach, we are confident this property will become the preferred choice for travelers visiting Bhubaneswar for both business and leisure,” said Punya Prakash Parida, Managing Director, Global Eminence Services Private Limited.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 199 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in metros like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. With properties located within a four-hour drive of each other, the Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.