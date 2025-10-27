Radisson Hotel Group wins at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Thailand for smart hospitality solutions

The group has embarked on a journey to use AI to enhance the digital customer experience and increase operational efficiency.

Radisson Hotel Group was honoured with the Smart Hospitality Solutions of the Year accolade at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Thailand, in recognition of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital transformation that streamlines operations and enhances the customer journey.

The group partnered with leading providers like Google to integrate AI into its digital ecosystem across multiple fronts.

Through its AI-powered and intent-driven engine, Smart Search, Radisson Hotel Group addressed travellers’ frustration with traditional hotel searches by interpreting natural language questions, such as “Where can I go skiing in Europe?” This allows customers to enjoy a frictionless experience from inspiration to booking.

Recognised by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Smart Search is expected to increase – together with the other AI-driven solutions – search-to-book conversions by over 35% whilst reducing bounce rates by nearly 20%.

For Radisson, being relevant in the local markets is key whilst maintaining a global presence. The group has been using AI for Localization by combining neural machine translation, large language models, and human oversight to deliver precise, culturally sensitive translations across 34 languages. With this initiative, Radisson has reduced time to market when launching a new language on their website and app and optimised translation costs, proving that AI can simultaneously deliver quality, scale, and efficiency.

Meanwhile, for smarter content and sustainability, Radisson addressed brand compliance challenges by utilising AI-powered image transformation to automate editing and approval of content. The innovation reduced rejection rates by 20% and recovered up to 200 images monthly, accelerating marketing and distribution whilst also supporting sustainability by reusing existing assets rather than commissioning new photo shoots.

Beyond generic marketing, the group uses AI to analyse guest preferences and behaviours. It creates real-time, tailored digital experiences across over 60 markets. This has already delivered impressive results: booking conversions increased by 8%, click-through rates by 6.7%, and incremental revenue.

Lastly, to bring hotels closer to potential guests, Radisson Hotel Group has consilidated the usage of Immersive Content, offering interactive, guided explorations on its website and app. These tours reduce the need for physical site visits, cutting carbon emissions. It also makes hospitality more inclusive through avatars that support text-to-speech for visually impaired users.

This unique feature deepens engagement, with participating pages recording a 279% increase in clicks, a 21% rise in interactions, and an 18% uplift in conversion rates.

“Looking ahead, Radisson Hotel Group is building toward an AI-Agentic Assistant capable of supporting customers seamlessly across channels, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. This roadmap envisions a 24/7 digital concierge able to manage bookings, answer questions, and deliver personalised offers, all whilst maintaining the brand’s ‘Every Moment Matters’ promise,” Radisson Hotel Group stated.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Thailand highlights the exemplary hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators and travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology, projects, and initiatives that elevate the standards in the travel industry.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Thailand is presented by Travel Daily Media Magazine. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more details, please contact Marni Marco at +65 3158 1386 or marni@traveldailymedia.com.