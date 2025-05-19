Raffles Sentosa Singapore: Where every dining occasion is a celebration

Raffles Sentosa Singapore, the country’s first all-villa resort, sets a new standard of destination dining on Sentosa island. Nestled within 100,000 square metres of lush tropical gardens, the resort is home to five distinctive dining venues, each helmed by chefs with Michelin credentials and elevated by the legendary Raffles service. “We’ve crafted every dining moment to be an experience of discovery and delight,” said Bjoern Alexander, Cluster Director of Culinary at Raffles Sentosa Singapore and Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa. “Our aim is to blend the Raffles legacy with contemporary dining excellence, offering guests not only exceptional cuisine but also a personal connection to every meal.” Whether dining al fresco, enjoying afternoon tea, or savouring a private meal in their villa, guests are invited to experience the art of celebration through exceptional cuisine, warm hospitality, and an unforgettable setting.

A Culinary Journey Rooted in Craft and Connection At the heart of Raffles Sentosa Singapore’s culinary offering is Empire Grill, the resort’s signature modern Italian restaurant led by Chef Bjoern. Inspired by the spirit of conviviality and the rustic warmth of Tuscan cuisine, Empire Grill reimagines classic dishes with a refined, contemporary touch, complemented by a fine selection of premium wines. Overlooking the resort’s tranquil pool and tropical gardens, the restaurant evokes a sense of laid-back elegance, blending nostalgic elements with modern culinary artistry. Here, wood-fired meats and seafood are grilled to perfection, while select dishes are theatrically finished tableside—offering guests an intimate, interactive dining experience. “Empire Grill is about more than just flavour—it’s about connection,” said Chef Bjoern. “We bring a sense of theatre back to the table, with dishes prepared or finished right before our guests’ eyes. It’s a personal experience, and one that celebrates the timeless art of hospitality.” This attention to craft extends beyond technique to the careful sourcing of ingredients. From sustainably caught seafood to herbs grown in the resort’s own gardens, every element is selected with care, echoing the resort’s commitment to provenance and sustainability.

Timeless Techniques, Refined Flavours At Royal China, Executive Chinese Chef Ling Heng Yao presents a sophisticated interpretation of Cantonese cuisine, blending craftsmanship with subtle modern touches. Set in a dining room framed by floor-to-ceiling windows and surrounded by lush greenery, the experience is at once elegant and rooted in nature. Known for his meticulous technique and deep understanding of Cantonese culinary philosophy, Chef Ling believes that great cuisine begins with the ingredients. “Cantonese cooking is about balance and restraint,” he shares. “It’s about understanding the feel of each ingredient, how it transforms with heat, and how every element plays its part in harmony. While I honour tradition, I also like to introduce moments of surprise—just enough creativity to let the ingredients shine.” His menu reflects this philosophy. From delicate dim sum to signature dishes like the Peking Duck and double-boiled soups, each plate is a celebration of depth, texture, and purity of flavour. Locally and sustainably sourced produce is used wherever possible, continuing the resort’s commitment to conscious dining. These are complemented by a fine selection of premium wines and a wide range of specialty teas which have been curated to pair with the food. A choice of intimate private dining rooms makes Royal China a perfect setting for family celebrations, milestone moments, or discreet corporate entertaining.

An Exclusive Omakase Experience For those seeking a more contemplative culinary journey, IYASAKA by Hashida offers a refined omakase experience led by celebrated Chef Kenjiro “Hatch” Hashida. Inspired by the spirited cheer heard at festive gatherings in Japan, IYASAKA by Hashida is a toast to joy, prosperity, and the enduring art of Japanese dining. With only 12 seats available per service, the restaurant offers an exceptionally intimate setting, one that celebrates culture, craftsmanship, tradition and connection. Each dish, whether sushi crafted with artistry or seasonal delicacies prepared with reverence, invites guests to savour the moment. Thoughtful design, personalised service, and warm hospitality make IYASAKA by Hashida one of the most sought-after Japanese dining experiences on Sentosa Island. Lounges with Character and Charm Situated within the resort’s arrivals hall, Raffles Room is an inviting space that reflects the brand’s heritage of elegant gatherings. Bathed in natural light and overlooking a magnificent heritage ficus tree, it offers a serene setting for the signature Raffles Afternoon Tea. A thoughtfully curated wine selection and light bites complement the experience, perfect for leisurely afternoons or intimate get-togethers. Just across the room, concealed behind mural-panelled doors, the Chairman’s Room is a sophisticated hideaway reminiscent of a vintage speakeasy. Richly hued wood panelling, antique mirrors, and plush velvet seating set the tone for quiet conversation or a nightcap. Here, guests can discover a refined collection of rare whiskies, aged cognacs, and fine wines—alongside the Sentosa Sling, the resort’s sustainable reimagination of the original Singapore Sling, crafted with upcycled watermelon skins and lemon leaves from the resort’s garden.