Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has announced a deal to bring Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to the Kingdom for the first time.

In order to make aviation more sustainable, SAF and Lower-Carbon Aviation Fuel (LCAF) are two fuels specifically developed to help reduce greenhouse gas lifecycle emissions associated with aviation. SAF can be made either from clean hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide, or renewable or waste-derived aviation fuels. RSG and daa International, the operator of The Red Sea International Airport (RSI), struck the deal with the airport’s fuel supplier, Arabian Petroleum Supply company (APSCO). Airlines operating at RSI now have the option of refueling using SAF.

Current international standards and recommendations issued by relevant organizations such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) require SAF to be blended with standard Jet A1 aviation fuel. RSI’s SAF supply is blended at 35% SAF and 65% standard Jet A1, which in turn reduces the produced carbon emissions resulting directly from each aircraft that uses this fuel by up to 35%

“Travel is a way to bridge cultures, broaden horizons and regenerate the mind, body and soul. But travel has a cost, especially for our planet. That is why we promised to transform the industry, moving it towards a sustainable, regenerative future. By bringing Sustainable Aviation Fuel into the Kingdom, we are dramatically reducing our guests’ personal carbon footprint from the moment they arrive and even after they leave.

“More than this, we’re supporting the wider aviation sector to start making choices that are better for the environment,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

As part of its ambition to achieve net zero, RSG’s subsidiary air operator, Fly Red Sea, which provides seaplane transfer, charter and scenic tour services across its destinations, will refuel its fleet exclusively with fuels that ensure aviation is more sustainable such as SAF and LCAF.

This complements RSG’s other solutions to reduce carbon emissions, namely its commitment to power all operations from sunlight. In fact, RSG has already deployed more than 400MWp of solar panels in The Red Sea, which will avoid up to 600,000 tCO2eq per year when fully operational. Additionally, RSG aims to increase the density of mangroves by 50 million by 2030 by protecting, restoring, and enhancing destination habitats, in collaboration with the National Center for Vegetation Cover and other stakeholders.

Michael White, RSI’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Introducing sustainable aviation fuel at Red Sea International Airport marks a significant milestone in our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. This groundbreaking initiative not only reduces carbon emissions but also aligns with our broader mission to protect The Red Sea’s unique and fragile ecosystem.”

The Red Sea welcomed its first guests in 2023, with five of its hotels now open. RSI has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023 and international flights began in April 2024, with a twice-weekly route between The Red Sea and Dubai International.

Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.