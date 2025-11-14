Red Sea Holidays Adds Grand Egyptian Museum to Cairo Excursions

Red Sea Holidays has enhanced its popular Cairo excursions, bookable directly in resort, to include the long awaited Grand Egyptian Museum, which officially opened its doors to visitors on 1 November 2025. The museum, set to be one of the world’s largest archaeological institutions, showcases an extraordinary collection of ancient artefacts spanning thousands of years of Egyptian history. From monumental statues to intricate relics, guests can experience many treasures previously unseen by the public.

Holidaymakers staying along Egypt’s iconic Red Sea Riviera can now be among the first to explore this landmark attraction as part of Red Sea Holidays’ newly upgraded Cairo excursion.

The full day tour begins with an early morning hotel pick up and short flight to Cairo. Upon arrival, guests head straight to the Grand Egyptian Museum to witness Egypt’s newest chapter in heritage preservation. The itinerary continues to the Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx, with opportunities to explore up close, enter a pyramid, and enjoy dedicated photo stops.

A traditional lunch is included at a local restaurant, followed by a brief visit to a papyrus or perfume workshop, offering a glimpse into Egypt’s timeless craftsmanship.

Priced from £250 per person, the Cairo excursion can be booked directly in resort. It is the perfect addition to a relaxing Red Sea all inclusive holiday, blending sun, culture, adventure and ancient history in one unforgettable experience.