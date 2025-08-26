Rodrigo Buanafina takes the helm at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Pioneering Maldivian barefoot luxury resort Gili Lakanfushi announced that Rodrigo Buanafina was promoted to the post of general manager as of 4th August.

Buanafina steps up from his previous position as Resort Manager at the five-star eco-resort, bringing 15 years of luxury hospitality experience to his new role.

In this new capacity, Buanafina will oversee the day-to-day operations of the 45-villa island and its nearly 300-person-strong team, leading strategy for the continued growth and excellence of the Maldives’ original luxury eco-resort.

He said of his promotion: “It is an honour to step into the role of general manager at Gili Lankanfushi, a resort that has played a pivotal role in shaping my professional journey over the past seven years. The resort has long set the standard for excellence in the industry, from its ground-breaking sustainability initiatives to its exceptional facilities and unparalleled guest experiences. In a world of rapid changes, our magical island offers a familiar and consistent sense of escape for all ages. I am excited to play my part in that and lead the resort into its next chapter, building upon its legacy of world-class hospitality, providing Maldivian adventures of a lifetime for our guests.”

Get to know Rodrigo Buanafina

A Brazilian native, Buanafina first joined the Gili Lankanfushi team as food and beverage manager in 2018 and was quickly promoted to director of F&B.

During his five years in F&B leadership, he oversaw a nearly 100-strong team and implemented a number of unique gourmet offerings and experiences.

Ranging from a new blind-dining experience and Brazilian Churrascaria theme night to a ‘Destination Drinking’ bartender battle, his innovations are credited with elevating the island’s dining offering to one of the most well-reputed in the Maldives.

Iin recognition of his outstanding contribution to the resort’s F&B offering, Buanafina was promoted to resort manager in 2023.

The promotion saw his remit expand further, where he oversaw day-to-day operations across the resort, including extensive renovation plans.

These saw the construction of a brand-new Marine Biology Centre and Overwater Restaurant, as well as the refurbishment of the resort throughout.

Prior to his time at Gili, Buanafina held various F&B management roles at hotels ranging from The Nittany Lion Inn on the Pennsylvania State University campus to Pine Cliffs, a Luxury Collection Resort in southern Portugal’s stunning Algarve region.