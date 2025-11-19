ROOST Apartment Hotel to Debut in Austin 

Method Co., the nationally acclaimed real estate management, development, and design company behind the ROOST Apartment Hotel brand, and LV Collective, an Austin-based experiential real estate development company, announced plans for a new design-centric, 59-room hotel property scheduled to open early winter 2025. As a pioneer in the high-design short-term stay space since its debut in 2014, ROOST Apartment Hotel has redefined short and long-term travel accommodations by blending the sophistication and service of a boutique hotel with the comfort and livability of a thoughtfully designed apartment. The brand’s newest location, named ROOST Rainey, will be located on floors 14 through 17 within the 48-story Paseo mixed-use development at 80 Rainey St. in one of Austin’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

“We’re thrilled to bring the ROOST Apartment Hotel experience to Austin, marking not only our debut in Texas but also our farthest expansion west to date,” said Randall Cook, Co-Founder and CEO of Method Co. “Austin’s creative energy and strong sense of community align perfectly with the ROOST ethos, and we couldn’t imagine a better partner than LV Collective to help bring our vision to life within the Paseo development. Together, we’re creating a space that blends thoughtful design, comfort, and hospitality to serve both travelers and locals, while injecting new energy into one of the city’s most beloved and vibrant neighborhoods.”

ROOST Rainey will feature a mix of fully-furnished studio, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartment hotel units with interiors designed in collaboration between LV Collective and Method Co.'s in-house design firm, Method Studios. A staple of ROOST properties, each apartment hotel unit offers a full-size kitchen, in-unit laundry, and curated furnishings that embody a refined, tailored, and livable design approach perfect for stays ranging from a few days to a several weeks, along with 24-hour concierge service.

Guests at ROOST Rainey will have access to Paseo’s elevated amenities, including a 12th-floor pool deck with views of Lady Bird Lake and bar service; a fitness center with a reformer Pilates and yoga studio, cold plunges, and saunas; and two floors of dedicated coworking space with private pods and conference rooms. Paseo’s “Artist in Residence Program” will also provide opportunities for bespoke events and experiences ROOST guests can participate in. ROOST guests will also benefit from several highly-anticipated food & beverage concepts housed within Paseo, including the ground-level Daydreamer Café serving coffee, beer and wine; Amaya, an upscale Mediterranean concept; and a forthcoming Italian steakhouse scheduled to open next year.

“Paseo represents the next step in redefining what experiential living can be,” said David Kanne, CEO of LV Collective. “By seamlessly blending the hospitality of a hotel with the residential experience, we’ve created a place where every detail—from the design to the amenities—has been intentionally curated to inspire connection and discovery. It’s about blurring the boundaries between how people live, stay, and engage with the city in one continuous elevated experience.”

ROOST Rainey marks the brand’s first property in Texas and eighth overall, following the recent opening of ROOST White House in Washington, D.C. ROOST’s debut in Austin will bring the city its first high-design, short-term stay hotel concept and provide an ideal home away from home for Austin’s over 20 million travelers each year in need of sophisticated and comfortable accommodations ideally situated for experiencing the destination, work travel, and long term stays.