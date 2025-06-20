Royal Jordanian Airlines to Launch New Nonstop Flights to Mumbai 

Royal Jordanian Airlines announces the launch of a new nonstop route between Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai (BOM), commencing 19 June, 2025. The new service will operate year-round, four times a week—on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays—aboard the modern Airbus A320neo. This strategic addition strengthens connectivity between India and Jordan and offers seamless onward travel to over 50 destinations across the Middle East, Gulf, and North Africa.

The new route will open the door for Indian tourists to experience one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. With Royal Jordanian’s seamless access to the Kingdom, passengers from Mumbai can now exploRJordan through an unforgettable journey. In just three or seven days, visitors can witness the breathtaking rose-red city of Petra—one of the Seven Wonders of the World—float in the healing waters of the Dead Sea, and explore the dramatic desert landscapes of Wadi Rum, positioning Jordan as a contemporary, truly authentic Arabia five hours away from India. Whether driven by history, nature, or a passion for discovery, Jordan promises Indian travelers an enriching escape filled with beauty, culture, and unmatched hospitality.

"With direct access to Jordan, a captivating country rich in history and culture, passengers can now easily explore Jordan's inspiring landscapes. This expansion reflects our dedication to showcasing Jordan's unique allure to tourists, inviting them to uncover its hidden gems, immerse themselves in its vibrant traditions, and experience the renowned hospitality that awaits every visitor," stated Chief Commercial Officer of Royal Jordanian, Karim Makhlouf. "

Royal Jordanian’s new route to Amman offers more than just added convenience—it serves as a vibrant bridge between India and Jordan, connecting travelers to the heart of a land where ancient wonders and modern vitality coexist in harmony. With this launch, Indian tourists can now explore Jordan’s captivating history, breathtaking landscapes, and dynamic culture more easily than ever before, as they will be eligible for visa-free entry when booking tourist packages.

Isha Goyal, CEO of STIC Travel Group, shared her enthusiasm on the launch of Royal Jordanian’s Mumbai–Amman service on 19th June, saying:

“The new direct service between Mumbai and Amman is more than just a flight — it is a bridge between two ancient civilizations and a gateway for deeper tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. Jordan holds a distinctive place in the Levant region, and as a longstanding friend of India, this long-awaited route marks a significant step in bringing our countries closer. This milestone reflects STIC Travel’s continued commitment to forging strategic airline partnerships built on trust, shared vision, and service excellence. We look forward to introducing Indian travellers to the richness and beauty of Jordan, an inspiring and still largely untapped destination.”

As the airline of choice for convenient and seamless global travel, Royal Jordanian offers travelers from Mumbai smooth connections not only to Jordan but also onward to more than 50 destinations across the Middle East, Europe, North Africa, the United States, and Canada. With attractive fares, well-timed schedules, and a reputation for comfort and reliability, passengers can enjoy a streamlined travel experience across continents. As a proud member of the oneworld airline alliance since 2007, Royal Jordanian ensures access to a global network of premium services and destinations, making international travel from India more accessible and enjoyable than ever before.