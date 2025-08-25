Rural tourism revives India’s living heritage of community and culture: Jaiveer Singh

In a major push to position Uttar Pradesh as India’s next rural tourism capital, the Department of Tourism organized the Rural Tourism Conclave 2025 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow. The event witnessed participation from various stakeholders, with Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh presiding as Chief Guest. Senior officials, policy experts, farm stay operators, and innovators from across the country joined the conclave to chart the roadmap for a vibrant village-led tourism economy.

In a key highlight, more than 40 farm stay and homestay owners were felicitated for redefining hospitality in rural Uttar Pradesh, setting new benchmarks in experiential tourism.

Among the dignitaries were MLC Dharmendra Singh, Padma Shri awardee farmer Ram Sharan Verma, Cooperative Registrar Yogesh Kumar, Director of Eco Tourism Prakhar Mishra, and sustainability champion Annadani Malligavad.

India’s Story Begins in Villages, says Minister Jaiveer Singh

Addressing the gathering, Minister Singh remarked, “India’s stories of gods, values, and culture begin in villages. From Lord Ram to Krishna, the soul of Bharat lies in its soil.” Emphasizing that tourism must go beyond monuments, he noted that “tourists today seek the warmth of rural kitchens, the simplicity of village life, and the joy of authentic hospitality.”

He added that under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, rural tourism is central to Viksit Bharat @2047 and will fuel empowerment, entrepreneurship, and environmental consciousness across villages.

234 Villages Identified, 750 Plus Homestays in Pipeline

Principal Secretary Tourism Mukesh Kumar Meshram called rural tourism “India’s soft power” and stated that 234 villages have been earmarked as tourism hubs with financial support, incentives, and on-ground facilitation. “Today’s children, raised in concrete jungles, are fascinated by cows, wells, and rangolis. Rural tourism is our chance to reconnect the next generation to our cultural roots,” he said.

Principal Secretary, Horticulture, B L Meena showcased high-impact projects such as silk farming supported by Israeli tech, and success stories of integrated farming that are being merged with tourism to generate dual income for villagers.

Special Secretary Tourism Eesha Priya gave a detailed roadmap. “Tourism is no longer about sightseeing, it’s about soul-seeing. We have trained 285 rural youth, engaged 18 NGOs, and rolled out benefits like 25 percent subsidy and stamp duty exemptions. From pickles to pottery, every household has the potential to become a tourism unit.”

Sessions Spotlighted Investment and Sustainability

A vibrant mix of expert sessions gave the conclave an actionable edge. Shri Krishna Chaudhary spoke on natural farming. Pandurang Taware, India’s pioneer of agri-tourism, inspired operators with global case studies. Pankaj Arora, GM of Nivesh Sarathi, led the investment-focused session. Annadani Malligavad, known as “Lake Man of India,” delivered an insightful session on community-led tourism and environmental rejuvenation.

Rural Tourism is More Than a Travel Trend, It is a Movement

In his concluding remarks, Minister Singh said, “This is not just about tourism. This is a movement to reclaim dignity, income, and identity for our villages. This is how Uttar Pradesh becomes not only the heart of India but its living, breathing soul.”

As a follow-up to the Rural Tourism Conclave, a special FAM Trip is being organised to highlight the immense potential of rural tourism in Uttar Pradesh. The trip will begin with a traditional welcome and darshan at Chandrika Devi Mandir, followed by interactions with self-help groups, women artisans, and local vendors. Visitors will also experience immersive farmstay visits at ChandraKanta, Ikigai, and Midori farms, where they will engage with farm owners, enjoy local refreshments, and witness rural hospitality first-hand. The journey will culminate at Grow Farmstay in Barabanki with an interaction with Padma Shri awardee Shri Ram Sharan Verma, a traditional lunch, and a farm visit. By showcasing local cuisine, traditional crafts, and community-led initiatives, the FAM Trip aims to create a living bridge between culture, community, and commerce — positioning rural tourism as a driver of inclusive growth, women empowerment, and cultural revival in Uttar Pradesh.