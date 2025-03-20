Global traveltech developer Sabre Corporation announced a new distribution agreement with Vietnamese new-age airline Vietjet Air today, 20th March.

This alliance marks an important milestone, as content for the airline which is expanding its flight network throughout the Asia Pacific will now be available through Sabre’s global travel marketplace for the first time.

Sabre Travel Solutions vice-president for agency sales in the Asia Pacific Brett Thorstad said: “The integration of Vietjet’s content into Sabre’s platform is set to provide significant benefits for the carrier themselves as well as travel agencies and travellers, fostering greater connectivity and contributing to the continued growth of the travel industry in Southeast Asia and beyond.”

With this new agreement, Sabre-connected travel agencies can now seamlessly book Vietjet flights, providing their customers with greater access to a carrier that continues to redefine low-cost travel in the region.

What’s in it for Vietjet?

Through this agreement, Vietjet will be able to distribute its fares and offers globally through Sabre’s Global Distribution System (GDS).

This will enhance the breadth of content available to Sabre-connected agencies, enabling them to better serve their customers with more flight choices and competitive pricing from one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic airlines.

Vietjet vice-president Nguyen Thanh Son said: “By making our content available through the Sabre distribution network, we are reaching more travellers globally. The agreement will enhance our ability to offer competitive fares and extensive route options to more passengers around the world.”

Vietjet currently flies to around 100 destinations, as well as having codeshare partnerships with other leading airlines.

The airline currently has orders with leading aircraft manufacturers worldwide and is continuously receiving new aircraft to expand its global flight network.