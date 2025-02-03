Travel technologies firm Sabre Corporation’s Sabre Hospitality recently signed a partnership with Loco Partners in Japan.

This strategic collaboration will enable Sabre to expand its already strong presence in Japan’s hospitality market, while increasing global visibility for Japanese hotels.

Through this agreement, Loco Partners will be able to focus on connecting hotels in Japan to the global travel marketplace through Sabre Hospitality’s Global Distribution System (GDS Distribution).

GDS Distribution is part of Sabre Hospitality’s Distribution Studio, which features several solutions to configure distribution, enabling hoteliers to boost hotel revenue by managing their distribution channels with accuracy and efficiency.

Likewise, the solution connects hoteliers to the main Global Distribution Systems, including Sabre’s own.

Meanwhile, travel agents worldwide will gain enhanced access to content and offers from high-quality hotels and ryokan (traditional inn) accommodations across Japan.

A necessary change

Until now, many hotels and ryokan accommodations in Japan have not been listed on GDSs, making it challenging for travel agencies globally to discover and book these unique properties.

Loco Partners will be a crucial bridge, opening doors to global travel agencies for these hotels and ryokans.

Sabre Hospitality’s senior vice-president and global managing director for community sales Frank Trampert pointed out that Japan is a key growth market for the company.

He added that this agreement is a step forward in our strategy to enable technological advancement for Japanese hoteliers, while bringing increased and enhanced content to the global travel marketplace.

Trampert said: “We’re very excited about the potential this partnership holds in increasing the visibility and accessibility of Japan’s diverse accommodations on a global scale.”

Loco Partners chief executive Koji Washino remarked: “This partnership not only supports our mission to showcase the best of Japanese hospitality, but also strengthens our ability to connect with a broader audience of international travellers. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on our industry, and the enhanced experiences it can offer to travellers worldwide.”