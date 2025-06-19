SalamAir selects Centrik 5

TrustFlight Ltd., a global leader in aviation safety and digitization announced that SalamAir, Oman’s rapidly expanding low-cost passenger airline, has selected Centrik 5 to enhance its Safety, Compliance, and Risk Management capabilities.

Headquartered at Muscat International Airport, SalamAir operates a modern fleet of 13 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and is driven by a mission to connect people and cultures through accessible and affordable air travel. The adoption of Centrik 5 will enable SalamAir to streamline key oversight processes and elevate its data-driven approach to safety and compliance monitoring across its organization.

As part of the agreement, SalamAir will implement Compliance, Meetings, Safety, Risk, Workflows and Meeting modules within Centrik 5. The platform’s robust functionality — including residual risk categorization, safety performance indicator (SPI) monitoring, and integration with Acron Aviation’s FDM/FOQA service — will empower SalamAir with advanced analytics and automation to drive operational excellence.

“Centrik 5 gives us the precision and adaptability we need as a growing international airline,” said Mustafa Bukhari, Safety and Compliance Manager at SalamAir. “Its powerful risk and compliance ecosystem strengthens our ability to manage safety proactively, ensures accountability, and supports our mission of offering seamless and safe travel.”

Centrik 5 will introduce an integrated environment for incident reporting, compliance tracking, and meeting management. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive dashboard make it ideally suited for airlines seeking both scalability and robust safety oversight.

“SalamAir’s decision to implement Centrik 5 underscores their forward-thinking approach to safety and compliance management,” said Karl Steeves, CEO, TrustFlight. “With our expanding presence in the Middle East, we're eager and committed to supporting SalamAir’s vision, providing the innovative tools necessary for efficient scaling and enhanced operational safety.”

With this partnership, SalamAir joins a growing number of commercial airlines worldwide choosing Centrik 5 as the foundation for smarter, safer aviation operations.