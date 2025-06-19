 SalamAir selects Centrik 5

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

SalamAir selects Centrik 5

To strengthen safety, compliance and risk management

Airlines and Aviation
Oman

TrustFlight Ltd., a global leader in aviation safety and digitization announced that SalamAir, Oman’s rapidly expanding low-cost passenger airline, has selected Centrik 5 to enhance its Safety, Compliance, and Risk Management capabilities.

Headquartered at Muscat International Airport, SalamAir operates a modern fleet of 13 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and is driven by a mission to connect people and cultures through accessible and affordable air travel. The adoption of Centrik 5 will enable SalamAir to streamline key oversight processes and elevate its data-driven approach to safety and compliance monitoring across its organization.

As part of the agreement, SalamAir will implement Compliance, Meetings, Safety, Risk, Workflows and Meeting modules within Centrik 5. The platform’s robust functionality — including residual risk categorization, safety performance indicator (SPI) monitoring, and integration with Acron Aviation’s FDM/FOQA service — will empower SalamAir with advanced analytics and automation to drive operational excellence.

“Centrik 5 gives us the precision and adaptability we need as a growing international airline,” said Mustafa Bukhari, Safety and Compliance Manager at SalamAir. “Its powerful risk and compliance ecosystem strengthens our ability to manage safety proactively, ensures accountability, and supports our mission of offering seamless and safe travel.”

Centrik 5 will introduce an integrated environment for incident reporting, compliance tracking, and meeting management. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive dashboard make it ideally suited for airlines seeking both scalability and robust safety oversight.

“SalamAir’s decision to implement Centrik 5 underscores their forward-thinking approach to safety and compliance management,” said Karl Steeves, CEO, TrustFlight. “With our expanding presence in the Middle East, we're eager and committed to supporting SalamAir’s vision, providing the innovative tools necessary for efficient scaling and enhanced operational safety.”

With this partnership, SalamAir joins a growing number of commercial airlines worldwide choosing Centrik 5 as the foundation for smarter, safer aviation operations.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Explore Antarctica By Helicopter On Quark Expeditions’ Spectacular 12-Day Voyage

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

SalamAir selects Centrik 5

To strengthen safety, compliance and risk management

TrustFlight Ltd., a global leader in aviation safety and digitization announced that SalamAir, Oman’s rapidly expanding low-cost passenger airline, has selected Centrik 5 to enhance its Safety, Compliance, and Risk Management capabilities.

Headquartered at Muscat International Airport, SalamAir operates a modern fleet of 13 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and is driven by a mission to connect people and cultures through accessible and affordable air travel. The adoption of Centrik 5 will enable SalamAir to streamline key oversight processes and elevate its data-driven approach to safety and compliance monitoring across its organization.

As part of the agreement, SalamAir will implement Compliance, Meetings, Safety, Risk, Workflows and Meeting modules within Centrik 5. The platform’s robust functionality — including residual risk categorization, safety performance indicator (SPI) monitoring, and integration with Acron Aviation’s FDM/FOQA service — will empower SalamAir with advanced analytics and automation to drive operational excellence.

“Centrik 5 gives us the precision and adaptability we need as a growing international airline,” said Mustafa Bukhari, Safety and Compliance Manager at SalamAir. “Its powerful risk and compliance ecosystem strengthens our ability to manage safety proactively, ensures accountability, and supports our mission of offering seamless and safe travel.”

Centrik 5 will introduce an integrated environment for incident reporting, compliance tracking, and meeting management. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive dashboard make it ideally suited for airlines seeking both scalability and robust safety oversight.

“SalamAir’s decision to implement Centrik 5 underscores their forward-thinking approach to safety and compliance management,” said Karl Steeves, CEO, TrustFlight. “With our expanding presence in the Middle East, we're eager and committed to supporting SalamAir’s vision, providing the innovative tools necessary for efficient scaling and enhanced operational safety.”

With this partnership, SalamAir joins a growing number of commercial airlines worldwide choosing Centrik 5 as the foundation for smarter, safer aviation operations.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/