Sarovar Hotels Announces the Signing of Golden Tulip Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

Sarovar Hotels, one of India’s hotel chains, has announced the signing of Golden Tulip Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, in partnership with SP Kunwars Hotel Pvt Ltd. The 121-key hotel is strategically located in the scenic city of Jalpaiguri, a vital gateway to the Eastern Himalayas and a growing business and tourism destination.

The hotel is expected to open in 2027, further enhancing Sarovar’s presence in East India. This signing marks the brand’s commitment to growing its footprint in emerging and high-potential markets.

Rajesh Ranjan, Sr. Vice President – Development, Sarovar Hotels, commented: “We are pleased to announce the signing of Golden Tulip Jalpaiguri, strengthening our presence in Eastern India. Jalpaiguri is witnessing steady growth in tourism and commerce, and we are confident that this hotel will cater to the evolving needs of both business and leisure travelers. Our partnership with SP Kunwars Hotel Pvt Ltd reflects our shared vision of delivering high-quality hospitality experiences across newer destinations.”

Sanjay Kumar, Director, SP Kunwars Hotel Pvt Ltd, added: “We are delighted to partner with Sarovar Hotels for Golden Tulip Jalpaiguri. The collaboration combines our commitment to creating premium hospitality offerings with Sarovar’s operational excellence and brand strength. We look forward to setting new standards of service and hospitality in the region.”