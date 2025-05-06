Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Sarovar Hotels Announces the Signing of Golden Tulip Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

Hotels
India

L-R Sanjay Kumar & Rajesh Ranjan

Sarovar Hotels, one of India’s hotel chains, has announced the signing of Golden Tulip Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, in partnership with SP Kunwars Hotel Pvt Ltd. The 121-key hotel is strategically located in the scenic city of Jalpaiguri, a vital gateway to the Eastern Himalayas and a growing business and tourism destination.

The hotel is expected to open in 2027, further enhancing Sarovar’s presence in East India. This signing marks the brand’s commitment to growing its footprint in emerging and high-potential markets.

Rajesh Ranjan, Sr. Vice President – Development, Sarovar Hotels, commented: “We are pleased to announce the signing of Golden Tulip Jalpaiguri, strengthening our presence in Eastern India. Jalpaiguri is witnessing steady growth in tourism and commerce, and we are confident that this hotel will cater to the evolving needs of both business and leisure travelers. Our partnership with SP Kunwars Hotel Pvt Ltd reflects our shared vision of delivering high-quality hospitality experiences across newer destinations.”

Sanjay Kumar, Director, SP Kunwars Hotel Pvt Ltd, added: “We are delighted to partner with Sarovar Hotels for Golden Tulip Jalpaiguri. The collaboration combines our commitment to creating premium hospitality offerings with Sarovar’s operational excellence and brand strength. We look forward to setting new standards of service and hospitality in the region.”

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Bali Dynasty Resort adds fun new facilities, boosting its place as a top family resort in Bali

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok offers great stays, wonderful wellness and delightful dining

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Sarovar Hotels Announces the Signing of Golden Tulip Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

L-R Sanjay Kumar & Rajesh Ranjan

Sarovar Hotels, one of India’s hotel chains, has announced the signing of Golden Tulip Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, in partnership with SP Kunwars Hotel Pvt Ltd. The 121-key hotel is strategically located in the scenic city of Jalpaiguri, a vital gateway to the Eastern Himalayas and a growing business and tourism destination.

The hotel is expected to open in 2027, further enhancing Sarovar’s presence in East India. This signing marks the brand’s commitment to growing its footprint in emerging and high-potential markets.

Rajesh Ranjan, Sr. Vice President – Development, Sarovar Hotels, commented: “We are pleased to announce the signing of Golden Tulip Jalpaiguri, strengthening our presence in Eastern India. Jalpaiguri is witnessing steady growth in tourism and commerce, and we are confident that this hotel will cater to the evolving needs of both business and leisure travelers. Our partnership with SP Kunwars Hotel Pvt Ltd reflects our shared vision of delivering high-quality hospitality experiences across newer destinations.”

Sanjay Kumar, Director, SP Kunwars Hotel Pvt Ltd, added: “We are delighted to partner with Sarovar Hotels for Golden Tulip Jalpaiguri. The collaboration combines our commitment to creating premium hospitality offerings with Sarovar’s operational excellence and brand strength. We look forward to setting new standards of service and hospitality in the region.”

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top