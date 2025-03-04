As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Wego unveils insights into the travel habits of Saudi travellers during this spiritually significant season. From homecoming trips to Performing Umrah and international getaways, Wego’s data highlights key trends shaping travel preferences during Ramadan 2024 and early indicators for 2025.

A Surge in Ramadan Travel Bookings

Ramadan has long been a peak travel period for Saudi residents, with many planning trips for religious, cultural, or leisure purposes. According to Wego’s latest data, travel bookings from Saudi Arabia have witnessed a 131.69% month over month surge, signaling heightened interest in both domestic and international travel as the holy month nears.

While March is expected to drive peak bookings, Egypt, India, and Pakistan remain the top international destinations for Saudi travellers, reflecting strong cultural and familial ties. On the domestic front, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam continue to dominate travel preferences, offering a mix of spiritual, family, and leisure experiences.

Luxury and Comfort Take Center Stage

Saudi travellers are placing a premium on comfort, with 4- and 5-star hotels accounting for 53.12% of all accommodation bookings for both international and domestic stays. This trend underscores the prioritization of luxury hospitality and high-end services when traveling during Ramadan.

Additionally, Performing Umrah remains a key driver of travel during this period. The top five most-booked hotels in Saudi Arabia for Ramadan 2024 and 2025 are all located in Makkah, reaffirming the city’s central role in Ramadan travel. While Umrah can be performed year-round, its spiritual significance during Ramadan continues to attract visitors seeking an enriched religious experience.

Aparthotels and luxury resorts rank as secondary choices, catering to families and individuals who seek comfort with added privacy.

The Rise of Solo Travel

An emerging trend in Saudi Arabia’s travel landscape is the growing preference for solo trips. Wego data reveals that 76.32% of all Saudi users booking Ramadan trips in 2024 were solo travellers, with early 2025 numbers indicating a continuation of this pattern.

While family and couples’ travel remain important segments, the dominance of solo travel suggests a shift in how Saudi residents approach personal and spiritual experiences during Ramadan. This trend is particularly evident among younger travellers who are embracing the flexibility of solo trips for Umrah and leisure travel.

Mobile First Travel Planning

The digital shift in travel planning continues to gain momentum, with 62% of Ramadan 2024 bookings made via the Wego app. The increasing reliance on mobile technology highlights the growing demand for seamless, on-the-go itinerary management, real-time booking convenience, and personalized travel recommendations.

“As Saudi travellers prepare for Ramadan and Eid, we are seeing a clear preference for effortless mobile-first travel planning, along with a strong inclination toward premium hospitality and Performing Umrah,” said Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego. “Our insights reaffirm Wego’s role in enabling travellers to find the best experiences tailored to their needs, whether they are traveling for Umrah, reuniting with family, or exploring new destinations.”

With Ramadan being one of the most significant periods for travel planning, Wego remains committed to providing the best options for Saudi travellers, whether it’s last-minute bookings, luxury stays, or budget-friendly accommodations.