Saudi Tourism Authority partners with Radisson Hotel Group

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Radisson Hotel Group, marking a new chapter in their mutual commitment to driving tourism and enhancing the Kingdom’s global visibility as a leading destination.

The MoU outlines a strategic framework for collaboration, with both parties set to explore opportunities that align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambition to welcome 150 million visitors annually by the end of the decade. As part of this partnership, Saudi Tourism Authority and Radisson Hotel Group will evaluate a range of potential initiatives. These include amplifying the visibility of the ‘Visit Saudi’ brand across Radisson’s global marketing platforms and developing co-branded campaigns that spotlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse attractions.

Basel Talal, Managing Director, KSA, Kuwait & Levant Radisson Hotel Group, commented: “Saudi Arabia is one of the most dynamic travel destinations globally, and we are proud to support its tourism ambitions through this MoU with the Saudi Tourism Authority. This agreement sets the foundation for impactful collaborations that will enhance the Kingdom’s visibility, attract new travelers, and offer unforgettable experiences to guests across our growing portfolio of hotels in Saudi Arabia.”

With nearly 50 hotels operating and under development across the Kingdom, Radisson Hotel Group is a major hospitality partner supporting Saudi Arabia’s tourism transformation and Vision 2030 objectives. Recent openings in the Kingdom include the launch of Radisson Hotel Group’s first hotel in Madinah, Radisson Hotel Madinh and Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center Riyadh Minhal, further strengthening its presence across the holy cities. Upcoming openings include Radisson Blu Hotel Riyadh Al Sahafa, Radisson Hotel Jeddah Tahlia Street, Radisson Collection Residence Riyadh, and Radisson Hotel Makkah Thakher City.