Saudia Unveils SV Lifestyle Brand at Riyadh Fashion Week

Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, unveiled its new premium lifestyle brand, SV, during an exclusive runway show held at The Roof at Al Mamlaka Social Dining as part of Riyadh Fashion Week 2025.

Taking its name from Saudia’s official IATA code, SV connects to the airline’s heritage while presenting a modern expression of Saudi creativity as part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its brand beyond aviation.

Presented under the theme “Live to Fly,” the collection featured 40 runway pieces inspired by travel. Each design blends flight-inspired details with modern global trends, offering apparel, travel essentials, and accessories that express sophistication, movement, and individuality.

Developed in collaboration with Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja, founder of the fashion label Hindamme, the collection reflects a shared vision of merging cultural heritage with modern aesthetics. Khoja’s creative direction brings together tradition and innovation, illustrating how Saudi design continues to evolve with global relevance. The collaboration highlights Saudia’s commitment to supporting local talent and celebrating Saudi creativity on the international stage.

Designer Mohammed Khoja stated: “Collaborating with Saudia on SV was an inspiring opportunity to translate the elegance of aviation into fashion. Each piece in the collection carries the emotion of flight; confident, refined, and distinctly Saudi.”

Khaled Tash, Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia Group, said: “SV is an extension of Saudia’s spirit. Just as we connect people across the world, SV connects heritage with modernity, aviation with fashion, and Saudi creativity with global audiences. Launching SV at Riyadh Fashion Week is a proud milestone that reflects our role as both a national carrier and a cultural ambassador.”

The Riyadh Fashion Week debut marks the beginning of SV’s journey. The collection will be available for purchase through a dedicated digital store launching in November 2025. Future releases will continue to build on this launch through exclusive collaborations and seasonal collections.