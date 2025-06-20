Shanghai to roll out Easy Go app for foreign travellers

Shanghai is getting ready to implement Easy Go, a digital application that seeks to improve the travel experience for foreign travellers in China.

Powered by Alipay, this English-language platform offers dedicated sections for services, benefits, guides, travel tips, and more.

Easily accessible from the homepage, this section includes 30 mini programmes grouped into four categories: food, transport, sightseeing, and shopping.

Whether it's placing a food delivery order, browsing dining recommendations, checking transit schedules, hailing a taxi, unlocking a shared bike, booking tickets, storing luggage or locating tax-refund counters, each tool is neatly grouped by function for intuitive access.

Plus, Easy Go comes with a Tap for Tax Refund feature tied into Shanghai's citywide refund map, giving tourists a much smoother tax refund experience.

What to expect from Easy Go

In collaboration with local businesses, Easy Go also offers exclusive discount packages under its Shanghai Coupon Pack.

The pack offers a variety of deals and coupons covering cultural experiences, tourist attractions, commercial venues, sports events, and exhibitions.

Supported by the International Services Shanghai website, there is a section in the app that provides lifestyle updates, special recommendations and highlights of the latest happenings in the city.

Easy Go’s travel tips come in the form of short videos produced by official media outlets and popular international influencers, spotlighting the best of Shanghai and China.

Visitors can explore top-rated food spots, must-see attractions and shopping destinations through engaging, curated content.

While English is the default language, Easy Go also supports real-time translation in several other languages, making it accessible to a broader range of international users.

Easy Go is expected to play a key role in supporting the upcoming 2025 Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, which will kick off in early July and run until mid-October.