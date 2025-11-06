SIA first class SilverKris Lounge at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2 is open

The opening of the all-new Singapore Airlines (SIA) First Class SilverKris Lounge at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2 completes the first phase of the Airline’s two-year, S$45 million renewal project for its lounges in the terminal.

Located on level 3 near Departure Gate E, the 1,050-square-metre space is 11% larger than the previous First Class SilverKris Lounge in the terminal. It can accommodate around 130 customers, and access is available to SIA’s Suites and First Class customers, Solitaire PPS Club members, and First Class customers travelling on Star Alliance member airlines.

As part of SIA’s flagship SilverKris lounges in Singapore, the design language is consistent across Terminals 2 and 3. Design consultancy Ong & Ong has refined the layout and features to give the Terminal 2 lounge its distinct character. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light in, while a newly designed bar and a stunning chandelier centrepiece elevate the ambience. The result is a light-filled, luxurious sanctuary that stands out in its own right.

The lounge features distinct zones for dining, work, and relaxation, as well as upgraded restrooms and shower facilities. Signature elements such as SIA’s wingback chairs, productivity pods, and bespoke furniture in familiar hues reinforce the understated elegance that defines the SilverKris Lounge experience. It is also designed for inclusivity, with step-free access throughout, Braille signages, and hearing loop systems.

The Entrance and Foyer – A Multi-sensory Welcome

Customers are greeted by a striking batik wall spanning over 20 metres in length and nearly three metres in height as they approach the First Class SilverKris Lounge. This signature installation is an artistic interpretation of the SIA batik motif, crafted from 97 laser-cut plexiglass batik flowers with gold powder-coated aluminium accents. A programmed lighting sequence makes the flowers pulse softly, brightening and fading in slow rhythm, bringing the wall to life while creating a calming sense of movement at the entrance.

At the reception, a curved LED screen displays the gentle flow of SIA’s signature batik motif, creating a captivating visual welcome and an ideal backdrop for photos and videos. As customers step into the foyer, they are welcomed by the floral scent of the Airline’s bespoke Batik Flora, inspired by the floral notes from the flowers in the batik motif. The soothing melodies of Sound of Singapore Airlines, SIA’s sonic signature, adds to the refined, multi-sensory experience of elegance and tranquillity.

The Signature Bar

The Signature Bar, an evolution of the popular Crystal Bar in the Terminal 3 lounge, now seats 12, allowing more customers to enjoy fresh barista-made coffee, signature cocktails, a curated list of premium wines and spirits, and a new bar bites menu. The bar’s design features a concentric ceiling that creates a dynamic interplay of light and shadow, adding warmth and sophistication to the ambience.

Work, Dining, and Relaxation Spaces

The high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows give the living and dining areas a bright and spacious feel. Two stunning chandeliers, featuring 128 hand-blown glass stars, serve as the captivating centrepiece of the lounge. Designed by Czech designer Michaela Mertlova and produced by Czech-based designer of bespoke

lighting installations LASVIT, the installation is inspired by the night sky, casting a soft, ethereal glow in the lounge.

For customers who wish to relax in comfort with a cocktail in hand, the bespoke wingback chairs, embroidered with SIA’s batik motif and positioned strategically by the windows, are the place to be. Seating options in the living and dining areas cater to the diverse needs of customers, from plush armchairs for cosy individual relaxation to spacious booths for groups of up to four to dine together.

Those needing to work can settle into the popular individual productivity pods, which are equipped with reading lights and charging points. A meeting room for up to six people, equipped with video conferencing facilities, offers a private space for collaboration, while two soundproof booths are available for private calls.

For a pre-flight power nap or quiet rest, the lounge offers four semi-private resting pods in a separate soundproofed room with soft lighting. Each resting pod features an adjustable Poltrona Frau reclining armchair and a sliding door for privacy. Pillows, blankets, and eyeshades are provided for added comfort.

A playroom for children features the Sony PlayStation 5 game console, alongside specially selected tactile games, to keep children of various ages entertained while caregivers relax nearby. A separate nursing room, equipped with a comfortable armchair and baby changing station, provides a private space for parents.

The Lounge Dining Experience

The dining spread will continue to feature favourites such as the SilverKris Signature Laksa and Chwee Kueh. SIA will also introduce new dishes prepared à la minute by in-house chefs at the live cooking stations, including Stir Fried XO Carrot Cake with Bean Sprouts and Hawaiian Chicken Burger with Crinkle Cut Fries, which will be served to the guests at their tables.

In November 2025, customers can enjoy an exclusive dishes featuring international flavours such as Herb-roasted Chicken Cacciatore, wellness-inspired creations like Mediterranean Quinoa Salad, and Singaporean favourites such as Ondeh Ondeh Cake from the buffet menu.

The beverage section includes specialty cocktails such as the SilverKris Bloody Mary, the iconic Singapore Sling, and a refreshing, wellness-inspired Root Recovery made from apple, beetroot, carrot, and ginger. An extensive range of champagne, wines, and spirits, as well as soft drinks, freshly brewed coffee, and premium TWG teas, ensures a drink to suit every taste and occasion.

Restrooms and En-suite Showers

Four unisex en-suite shower rooms offer customers a space to refresh before their flight. Each suite features GROHE and TOTO fixtures and is stocked with Lalique Neroli body lotion, facial mist, and eau de toilette, alongside shampoo and shower gels. Dyson hairdryers are also provided for convenience. A separate wheelchair-accessible shower room is also available.