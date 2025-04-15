Singapore Airlines (SIA) will transform its SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2 over the next two years, investing S$45 million to elevate the on-ground customer experience at its main hub.

The revamped lounges will boast 50% more space and seating capacity, and feature upgraded facilities, signature elements from SIA’s flagship lounges at Changi Airport Terminal 3, and an enhanced variety of food and beverage options.

Yeoh Phee Teik, Senior Vice President Customer Experience, Singapore Airlines said: “This significant investment underscores Singapore Airlines’ unwavering commitment to elevating the end-to-end travel experience for our customers. Building on the success of our Terminal 3 lounges, we are extending our signature hospitality and thoughtfully curated offerings to Terminal 2. This upgrade reaffirms our continued dedication to providing a seamless, world-class experience that meets the high expectations of our discerning customers.”

The all-new First Class SilverKris Lounge will feature a spacious area with increased capacity, higher ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The renovated bar will offer a premium experience, including barista services in the morning.

The live cooking stations in the First Class SilverKris Lounge will serve a wide range of popular Singaporean, Asian, and Western cuisine of dishes, while the self-service buffet will also be expanded to mirror the offerings available at the SilverKris Lounge in Terminal 3.

The Business Class SilverKris Lounge will expand by 30%, providing customers with more space and comfort. It will include a quiet rest area with recliners for customers to relax before their flight, and a redesigned living room area with diverse seating options including wingback chairs, sofa seats, and productivity pods. These will give customers the flexibility to work, dine, or rest in comfort.

The expanded self-service buffet will feature both Asian and Western cuisines. A new full-service bar will complement the dining experience, serving fresh barista-made coffee in the morning and signature cocktails in the evening.

The KrisFlyer Gold Lounge will double its capacity, offering various seating options, such as armchairs for lounging, workstations, and dining seats. New amenities will include in-lounge restrooms and shower suites, enabling customers to freshen up before their flights.

To minimise disruption to customers, renovation will be carried out in phases. Construction of the new First Class SilverKris Lounge will begin on 15 April 2025, with expected completion by the fourth quarter of 2025. Construction of the new Business Class SilverKris Lounge is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, and the new KrisFlyer Gold Lounge in the first half of 2026.