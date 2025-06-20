 Silversea’s Silver Shadow sets off on its 83-day Grand Voyage

Silversea’s Silver Shadow sets off on its 83-day Grand Voyage

The cruise gives travellers the opportunity to retrace the steps of Viking explorers

Ocean Cruising
United States

Experiential, luxury, and expedition cruise provider Silversea’s vessel Silver Shadow set sail on its 83-day Grand Voyage last 11th June.

Off to traverse the North Atlantic and Northern Europe, this cruise will enable guests to retrace the steps of the early Vikings as they explore 55 destinations in 16 countries.

Traveling on board the Silver Shadow, one of the most intimate ships to sail in the region, guests will access the most iconic ports, including Geiranger and Flåm, as well as the smaller harbours of Rouen, Iles de la Madeleine, and more, benefitting from Silversea’s destination expertise and the most personalized service at sea. Five overnight calls and numerous late departures will enable travellers to venture deeper ashore. 

Silversea president Bert Hernandez declared: “Our guests on Silver Shadow’s 83-day Grand Voyage through the North Atlantic and Northern Europe are embarking on a truly exceptional journey. These extended voyages allow travellers to spend more time in each region, really connecting with local cultures and traditions. With exclusive events planned in Cardiff and Quebec City, this voyage promises an immersive experience that highlights the authenticity and richness of each destination, tailored by Silversea’s expertise.” 

Into the great northern expanse

Departing New York City, travellers will take in Eastern Canada before crossing to the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Northern Europe including the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic Sea, and Iceland, subsequently returning to Bayonne, New Jersey, on 2nd September.

This immersive voyage will connect travellers with the region’s pristine landscapes, unique wildlife, and iconic cultural experiences.  

Grand Voyage guests will participate in an extensive range of immersive experiences ashore. 

In the United Kingdom, for example, guests will be going to Boodles Jewellery House with an exclusive lunch in Liverpool and a privatized tour of a country house and lunch with an English Lord in Dorset, among other experiences. 

In Norway, guests can explore Lysefjord by yacht and participate in an unforgettable kayak and Sauna Experience in Trondheim.

Enhancing the experience, two exclusive events ashore will unveil the authentic customs of visited communities throughout the Grand Voyage: 

  • Castles and Choirs – Cardiff, Wales – 29th June

In Cardiff, Wales, a land renowned for its lush countryside and distinguished choral culture, Silversea’s guests will enjoy an atmospheric night of song in the 17th-century Hensol Castle. Surrounded by Gothic grandeur, guests will savour a dinner of Welsh delicacies, prepared with hyperlocal ingredients. As the evening unfolds, the air will fill with the soulful harmonies of the Johns’ Boys Choir, who proudly honour their Welsh roots from the world’s greatest stages. 

  • A Lakeside Retreat, Overnight – Quebec City, Canada – 25th and 26th August

Silversea guests will soak in the enchanting French Colonial architecture of Quebec City before leaving the city behind for the Huron-Wendat First Nations community. Deep in the surrounding nature, guests will spend the afternoon unwinding at a lakeside luxury lodge before dining beneath the stars at a BBQ picnic. After a restful night's sleep in the heart of nature, Grand Voyage guests will rejoin Silver Shadow the following morning. Silversea’s Silver Shadow offers one of the highest space-to-guest ratios at sea. On board, guests will benefit from the company’s signature comfort standards, including the personalized service of a butler in every suite category and one of the highest crew-to-guest ratios.   

Silversea’s industry-leading range of Grand Voyages includes the Grand Voyages South Pacific expedition 2025 and 2026, the Grand Voyages Mediterranean 2025 and 2026, the Grand Voyage Australia 2025, and the Grand Voyage South America 2027. 

