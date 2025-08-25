Siyam World Maldives Launches the Maldives’ First Resort-Based Full-Scale Plastic Upcycling Center in Collaboration with CLEAN Maldives

In a landmark move for sustainable hospitality in the Maldives, Siyam World Maldives has unveiled the nation’s first dedicated Plastic Upcycling Center in collaboration with local environmental NGO CLEAN Maldives. The project marks a major step forward in sustainable resort operations and is already sparking wider conversations across the country about responsible waste management and community-led environmental action.

Designed to turn discarded plastic items, such as oil containers, cleaning product drums, and shampoo bottles, into functional products like sunbeds, planters, and outdoor seating, the upcycling center is the first of its kind to operate at this scale in the Maldives at a resort. While other small-scale efforts have existed previously, including one formerly active in Malé and limited facilities elsewhere, this represents a nation-first in terms of scale, circular process, and community integration on a resort island.

Beyond resort-generated waste, the facility also accepts plastic from the nearby inhabited island of Kudafari, reinforcing Siyam World’s role in supporting surrounding communities. In a shared value model, 60% of the upcycled items will remain at the resort, while 40% will be distributed by CLEAN Maldives, with both partners committing to donating select products for use in public spaces like island parks, beaches, and communal areas.

To date, the center recycles approximately 800 kg of hard plastics per month, contributing over 10,000 kg annually to the circular economy. In addition, the facility has created three new employment opportunities, further strengthening Siyam World’s impact in the local community. The new center is also set to play an educational role. Guided tours for guests and school groups will be introduced as part of the resort’s environmental awareness efforts, helping to showcase the importance of plastic reduction, recycling, and upcycling through real-world solutions.

The facility was formally inaugurated during a ceremony attended by Abdulla Thamheed, Vice President of Sun Siyam Resorts, and Hafsath Aleem, President and Founder of CLEAN Maldives. It was developed as part of the Plastic Free Rivers and Seas for South Asia (PLEASE) Project, an initiative funded by the World Bank and implemented by SACEP with support from UNOPS.

The launch event drew support from representatives of UNOPS, the World Bank, local councils, and members of the resort’s staff, highlighting how public-private partnerships can effectively address environmental challenges in island nations.

Already, the ripple effects are being felt across the industry. Other resorts have expressed interest in replicating the model or launching similar collaborations with local NGOs—pointing to a wider shift toward conscious, community-focused tourism in the Maldives. This initiative proudly supports the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

SDG 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production

SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals

SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

While the project operates independently of the group’s Sun Siyam Cares sustainability framework, it mirrors the same values: investing in long-term solutions, empowering local communities, and championing practical innovation that delivers real change.

As Siyam World and CLEAN Maldives look to the future, the upcycling facility stands as a living example of what’s possible when creativity, collaboration, and environmental purpose come together—proving that waste doesn’t have to be the end of the story, but the start of something better.

By opening its doors to school visits and guided guest tours, Siyam World aims to raise awareness and inspire action—offering a tangible experience of the circular economy in motion.