South East Asia Hotel Investors’ Summit off to a good start

This year's South East Asia Hotel Investors' Summit (SEAHIS) opened at the Dust Thani Bangkok today, 23rd June.

Organised by industry association Hoftel, this year's event brought together key players in the regional hospitality sector who came to hear insights from more than 110 speakers in attendance.

On top of the way the sector has coped in the years following the pandemic, the event will also feature industrial forecasts, as well as points to consider in light of recent geopolitical events.

Coping with current issues

In his introduction to the event, Hoftel chair Simon Allison remarked, "We see strong regional growth tinged with geopolitical instability and uncertainty., the immediate impact of tariffs and longer term fears about international conflict."

Allison added that the hospitality sector in the region is currently seeing a gradual shift from standard management contracts towards franchise agreements.

Likewise, Asia in general is beginning to move towards white label third-party operators (TPOs), as well as the practical application of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in hospitality sales and marketing.

Indeed, Allison frankly declared: "Our sector never stops developing."

Attendees for this year came mostly from neighbouring Southeast Asian nations, but also included professionals from Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Into East Asia

This year's SEAHIS also saw the introduction of Hoftel's newest event: the first-ever Japan and North East Asia Hotel Investors' Summit (JHIS).

Slated for 17th and 18th November of this year, the summit will be hosted by SC Capital, and will also feature insightful talks featuring leading names in the regional sector.

Allison said of the upcoming summit: "Anyone with an interest in investing in Japan or, indeed, South Korea and Taiwan, will find JHIS worth the wait."