Southwest Airlines enters partnership with Philippine Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co welcomes Philippine Airlines as its newest partner carrier, as the two airlines teamed up to connect transoceanic travelers with Southwest-operated flights.

With Philippine Airlines, dozens of new travel options across the Pacific are now available for Southwest patrons through the Philippine flag-carrier as well as third-party travel booking sites.

Philippine Airlines serves airports across the Philippines, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

At present, Southwest Airlines has four overseas air partner-carriers and is actively exploring additional transatlantic partnerships for later this year.

It should also be noted that Southwest is working to bring more choice and enhance the quality and quantity of travel experiences it offers, including a redesigned cabin experience and an ability to book assigned and extra legroom seating on flights operating from 27th January 2026.

Improving connectivity

In the United States, Philippine Airlines and Southwest® are working together to serve international travelers connecting through Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle/Tacoma (SEA), San Francisco (SFO), and Honolulu, Oahu (HNL), where Southwest operates nearly four dozen interisland arrivals and departures a day.

According to Southwest Airlines’ chief operating officer Andrew Watterson: "Each airline partnership brings unique and incremental reach to places around the globe for both carriers and gives more consumers an opportunity to begin or end their journey with Southwest. With nearly 90 flights a day in our schedule that touch the Hawaiian Islands and as California's largest air carrier, Southwest is positioned like no other airline in serving Philippine Airlines' passengers arriving or departing the United States."

Philippine Airlines’ vice-president for revenue management Christoph Gaertner added: "Our interline partnership with Southwest Airlines enables seamless connections and single-ticket journeys across both of our networks. As we continue to expand PAL's global reach, this collaboration provides more travel options and greater flexibility, giving our guests access to a wider range of destinations in the United States."