Tamil Nadu unveils its captivating landscapes and vibrant heritage at WTM 2025

Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state of India, renowned for its Ancient Temples, Rich History, Literature, Architecture, Diverse Landscapes, and vibrant Cultural Heritage, participated in the World Travel Market (WTM), London from November 4 to 6, 2025.

Tamil Nadu shares a deep and enduring connection with London that reflects centuries of cultural, educational, and economic exchange. From the early days of maritime trade and colonial-era links to the modern era of global collaboration, the bond between the two regions continues to flourish. London is home to a vibrant Tamil diaspora that proudly showcases the state’s rich traditions, cuisine, and festivals, fostering people-to-people ties and cultural understanding. With growing interest in heritage tourism, film collaborations, and business partnerships, Tamil Nadu stands as a gateway for Londoners to experience the timeless charm of Tamil Nadu.

Dr. K. Manivasan, I.A.S., Additional Chief Secretary to the Government for Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments and T. Christuraj, I.A.S., the Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, led the Tamil Nadu delegation bringing along the reputed tour operators, DMC’s and hoteliers from the state to facilitate the B2B discussions with the key industry stakeholders. This year, the Tamil Nadu Wilderness Corporation also joined as a co-exhibitor along with the Tamil Nadu Tourism to showcase the state’s wide range of Eco-tourism and Adventure activities offered by the Forest Department including the Trekking routes operated in the name of “Trek Tamil Nadu”.

Tamil Nadu Tourism is actively participating in WTM, London consistently over the years, understanding its growing demand and potential for inbound tourism. A dedicated Tamil Nadu Tourism pavilion in the event promoted the State's rich tourism offerings and serve as a hub for exploring partnerships. Additionally, efforts were made to strengthen ties, attracting investments in tourism, and create synergies with industry agents and partners. Visitors can explore opportunities in heritage tourism, eco-tourism, adventure travel, and cultural experiences, all highlighting Tamil Nadu’s unique appeal to global travellers, quoted

Dr. K. Manivasan, I.A.S., Additional Chief Secretary to the Government for Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments Department.

Christuraj, I.A.S., Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism and Managing Director of TTDC briefed that, the Tourism Department has also scheduled to conduct an exclusive Roadshow in Paris on 7th November 2025 taking along the Co-Exhibitors and stake holders for exclusive B2B interactions. Earlier, The Tamil Nadu Tourism took part in IFTM Top Resa in the month of September showcasing the Tamil Nadu’s assets with an exclusive pavilion. This Roadshow is conducted as a follow-up to ensure the consistent tapping of the potential market to increase the footfall of French inbound tourists.

Tamil Nadu’s rich and diverse heritage is reflected not only in its iconic monuments but also in its ancient Sangam literature, which flourished between 200 BCE and 300 CE. This literary legacy identifies five distinct ecological landscapes—Kurinji (hilly and mountainous), Mullai (forest), Marutham (agricultural), Neithal (coastal) and Palai (arid)—each offering a unique biodiversity and cultural significance. Travellers can explore these destinations and immerse themselves in a variety of activities, from trekking in the hilly Kurinji region to experiencing the serene coastal life in Neithal. We are thrilled to present our destination at IFTM Top Resa, committed to expanding our tourism network while upholding our dedication to environmentally and culturally sustainable practices, perfectly aligning with the evolving needs of travellers.

Tourism Proposal 2025

Tamil Nadu, rich in cultural heritage, is home to Seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites and a variety of vibrant events, including the Indian Dance Festival, Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival, and Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival. The state’s festive spirit is at its peak during Pongal, the grand harvest celebration, which features Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport. The completion of a modern 16-acre Jallikattu arena in Madurai underscores Tamil Nadu’s dedication to preserving ancient customs while embracing contemporary advancements.

In addition, the destination is developing tourism segments such as adventure tourism, with a variety of water sports along its nearly 1,076 kilometres of coastline; and niche segments such as Rural Tourism, Medical & Wellness Tourism and Eco-Tourism. The State's stunning natural environment is crowned by mountain ranges ideal for a summer getaway to its hill stations, where lesser-known destinations such as Kolli Hills, Jawadhu Hills and Yercaud are being developed.

Tamil Nadu: A Rich Seam of Culture and Nature

Tamil Nadu is a vibrant tapestry of culture and nature, captivating travellers with its ancient temples and historical monuments, which stand as a testament to the architectural prowess of its ancestors. Visitors can also explore the bustling urban landscapes, serene hill stations, pristine beaches and diverse wildlife.

The State’s natural environment, featuring the Biosphere Reserves (Nilgiris, Agasthiyarmalai, and Gulf of Mannar), National Parks and Mangroves, is an oasis for adventure and outdoor enthusiasts. Activities such as trekking, water sports, and safaris await those eager to explore. Coastal tourism in Tamil Nadu is equally enticing, with the convergence of the Bay of Bengal, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea offering stunning maritime experiences. A key highlight is the majestic 133 feet Thiruvalluvar Statue with India’s only Glass Bridge constructed on the sea, illuminated with Laser & Sound show during nights, standing tall off the coast of Kanniyakumari, symbolising the region’s rich literary heritage while offering visitors breathtaking views to witness both sunrise and sunset from its vantage point.

Culturally, Tamil Nadu is rich with traditional dances, folk arts, flavourful cuisine, and exquisite handicrafts, including brass and bronze items, sarees, embroidery, jewellery, and pottery. The State is also renowned for its Geographical Indications (GI) tags, with a total of 69 distinct GI tagged products that highlight its rich artisanal heritage and unique regional specialities. In the heart of the region, amid tea and spice plantations and traditional villages, travellers can immerse themselves in the authentic Tamil way experience of life by staying in Homestays hosted by the local communities. The State’s spiritual dimension is equally compelling, with its remarkable pilgrimage sites drawing visitors from near and far.

Tamil Nadu is a land woven with centuries of living narratives—each heritage site, mountain, and monument resonates with stories that continue to captivate, educate, and inspire. From sacred temples where devotion thrives, to biodiverse highlands, ancient urban settlements, and aristocratic homes—every corner narrates a timeless tale.