 Tamil Nadu unveils its captivating landscapes and vibrant heritage at WTM 2025

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Tamil Nadu unveils its captivating landscapes and vibrant heritage at WTM 2025

Tourism
India

Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state of India, renowned for its  Ancient Temples, Rich History, Literature, Architecture, Diverse Landscapes, and vibrant  Cultural Heritage, participated in the World Travel Market (WTM), London from November 4  to 6, 2025. 

Tamil Nadu shares a deep and enduring connection with London that reflects  centuries of cultural, educational, and economic exchange. From the early days of maritime  trade and colonial-era links to the modern era of global collaboration, the bond between the  two regions continues to flourish. London is home to a vibrant Tamil diaspora that proudly  showcases the state’s rich traditions, cuisine, and festivals, fostering people-to-people ties  and cultural understanding. With growing interest in heritage tourism, film collaborations,  and business partnerships, Tamil Nadu stands as a gateway for Londoners to experience the  timeless charm of Tamil Nadu.

Dr. K. Manivasan, I.A.S., Additional Chief Secretary to the Government for Tourism,  Culture, and Religious Endowments and T. Christuraj, I.A.S., the Director of Tamil Nadu  Tourism and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, led the  Tamil Nadu delegation bringing along the reputed tour operators, DMC’s and hoteliers from  the state to facilitate the B2B discussions with the key industry stakeholders. This year, the  Tamil Nadu Wilderness Corporation also joined as a co-exhibitor along with the Tamil Nadu  Tourism to showcase the state’s wide range of Eco-tourism and Adventure activities offered  by the Forest Department including the Trekking routes operated in the name of “Trek Tamil  Nadu”.

Tamil Nadu Tourism is actively participating in WTM, London consistently over the  years, understanding its growing demand and potential for inbound tourism. A dedicated  Tamil Nadu Tourism pavilion in the event promoted the State's rich tourism offerings and  serve as a hub for exploring partnerships. Additionally, efforts were made to strengthen ties,  attracting investments in tourism, and create synergies with industry agents and partners.  Visitors can explore opportunities in heritage tourism, eco-tourism, adventure travel, and  cultural experiences, all highlighting Tamil Nadu’s unique appeal to global travellers, quoted

Dr. K. Manivasan, I.A.S., Additional Chief Secretary to the Government for Tourism, Culture,  and Religious Endowments Department.

Christuraj, I.A.S., Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism and Managing Director of TTDC  briefed that, the Tourism Department has also scheduled to conduct an exclusive Roadshow in Paris on 7th November 2025 taking along the Co-Exhibitors and stake holders for exclusive  B2B interactions. Earlier, The Tamil Nadu Tourism took part in IFTM Top Resa in the month of  September showcasing the Tamil Nadu’s assets with an exclusive pavilion. This Roadshow is  conducted as a follow-up to ensure the consistent tapping of the potential market to increase  the footfall of French inbound tourists.

Tamil Nadu’s rich and diverse heritage is reflected not only in its iconic monuments  but also in its ancient Sangam literature, which flourished between 200 BCE and 300 CE. This  literary legacy identifies five distinct ecological landscapes—Kurinji (hilly and mountainous),  Mullai (forest), Marutham (agricultural), Neithal (coastal) and Palai (arid)—each offering a  unique biodiversity and cultural significance. Travellers can explore these destinations and  immerse themselves in a variety of activities, from trekking in the hilly Kurinji region to  experiencing the serene coastal life in Neithal. We are thrilled to present our destination at  IFTM Top Resa, committed to expanding our tourism network while upholding our dedication  to environmentally and culturally sustainable practices, perfectly aligning with the evolving  needs of travellers.

Tourism Proposal 2025

Tamil Nadu, rich in cultural heritage, is home to Seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites and a  variety of vibrant events, including the Indian Dance Festival, Tamil Nadu International  Balloon Festival, and Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival. The state’s festive spirit is at its  peak during Pongal, the grand harvest celebration, which features Jallikattu, the traditional  bull-taming sport. The completion of a modern 16-acre Jallikattu arena in Madurai  underscores Tamil Nadu’s dedication to preserving ancient customs while embracing  contemporary advancements.

In addition, the destination is developing tourism segments such as adventure tourism, with  a variety of water sports along its nearly 1,076 kilometres of coastline; and niche segments such as Rural Tourism, Medical & Wellness Tourism and Eco-Tourism. The State's stunning  natural environment is crowned by mountain ranges ideal for a summer getaway to its hill  stations, where lesser-known destinations such as Kolli Hills, Jawadhu Hills and Yercaud are  being developed.

Tamil Nadu: A Rich Seam of Culture and Nature

Tamil Nadu is a vibrant tapestry of culture and nature, captivating travellers with its ancient  temples and historical monuments, which stand as a testament to the architectural prowess  of its ancestors. Visitors can also explore the bustling urban landscapes, serene hill stations,  pristine beaches and diverse wildlife.

The State’s natural environment, featuring the Biosphere Reserves (Nilgiris, Agasthiyarmalai,  and Gulf of Mannar), National Parks and Mangroves, is an oasis for adventure and outdoor  enthusiasts. Activities such as trekking, water sports, and safaris await those eager to explore.  Coastal tourism in Tamil Nadu is equally enticing, with the convergence of the Bay of Bengal,  Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea offering stunning maritime experiences. A key highlight is the  majestic 133 feet Thiruvalluvar Statue with India’s only Glass Bridge constructed on the sea,  illuminated with Laser & Sound show during nights, standing tall off the coast of  Kanniyakumari, symbolising the region’s rich literary heritage while offering visitors  breathtaking views to witness both sunrise and sunset from its vantage point.

Culturally, Tamil Nadu is rich with traditional dances, folk arts, flavourful cuisine, and exquisite  handicrafts, including brass and bronze items, sarees, embroidery, jewellery, and pottery. The  State is also renowned for its Geographical Indications (GI) tags, with a total of 69 distinct GI tagged products that highlight its rich artisanal heritage and unique regional specialities. In  the heart of the region, amid tea and spice plantations and traditional villages, travellers can  immerse themselves in the authentic Tamil way experience of life by staying in Homestays  hosted by the local communities. The State’s spiritual dimension is equally compelling, with  its remarkable pilgrimage sites drawing visitors from near and far.

Tamil Nadu is a land woven with centuries of living narratives—each heritage site, mountain,  and monument resonates with stories that continue to captivate, educate, and inspire. From  sacred temples where devotion thrives, to biodiverse highlands, ancient urban settlements,  and aristocratic homes—every corner narrates a timeless tale.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Tamil Nadu unveils its captivating landscapes and vibrant heritage at WTM 2025

Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state of India, renowned for its  Ancient Temples, Rich History, Literature, Architecture, Diverse Landscapes, and vibrant  Cultural Heritage, participated in the World Travel Market (WTM), London from November 4  to 6, 2025. 

Tamil Nadu shares a deep and enduring connection with London that reflects  centuries of cultural, educational, and economic exchange. From the early days of maritime  trade and colonial-era links to the modern era of global collaboration, the bond between the  two regions continues to flourish. London is home to a vibrant Tamil diaspora that proudly  showcases the state’s rich traditions, cuisine, and festivals, fostering people-to-people ties  and cultural understanding. With growing interest in heritage tourism, film collaborations,  and business partnerships, Tamil Nadu stands as a gateway for Londoners to experience the  timeless charm of Tamil Nadu.

Dr. K. Manivasan, I.A.S., Additional Chief Secretary to the Government for Tourism,  Culture, and Religious Endowments and T. Christuraj, I.A.S., the Director of Tamil Nadu  Tourism and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, led the  Tamil Nadu delegation bringing along the reputed tour operators, DMC’s and hoteliers from  the state to facilitate the B2B discussions with the key industry stakeholders. This year, the  Tamil Nadu Wilderness Corporation also joined as a co-exhibitor along with the Tamil Nadu  Tourism to showcase the state’s wide range of Eco-tourism and Adventure activities offered  by the Forest Department including the Trekking routes operated in the name of “Trek Tamil  Nadu”.

Tamil Nadu Tourism is actively participating in WTM, London consistently over the  years, understanding its growing demand and potential for inbound tourism. A dedicated  Tamil Nadu Tourism pavilion in the event promoted the State's rich tourism offerings and  serve as a hub for exploring partnerships. Additionally, efforts were made to strengthen ties,  attracting investments in tourism, and create synergies with industry agents and partners.  Visitors can explore opportunities in heritage tourism, eco-tourism, adventure travel, and  cultural experiences, all highlighting Tamil Nadu’s unique appeal to global travellers, quoted

Dr. K. Manivasan, I.A.S., Additional Chief Secretary to the Government for Tourism, Culture,  and Religious Endowments Department.

Christuraj, I.A.S., Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism and Managing Director of TTDC  briefed that, the Tourism Department has also scheduled to conduct an exclusive Roadshow in Paris on 7th November 2025 taking along the Co-Exhibitors and stake holders for exclusive  B2B interactions. Earlier, The Tamil Nadu Tourism took part in IFTM Top Resa in the month of  September showcasing the Tamil Nadu’s assets with an exclusive pavilion. This Roadshow is  conducted as a follow-up to ensure the consistent tapping of the potential market to increase  the footfall of French inbound tourists.

Tamil Nadu’s rich and diverse heritage is reflected not only in its iconic monuments  but also in its ancient Sangam literature, which flourished between 200 BCE and 300 CE. This  literary legacy identifies five distinct ecological landscapes—Kurinji (hilly and mountainous),  Mullai (forest), Marutham (agricultural), Neithal (coastal) and Palai (arid)—each offering a  unique biodiversity and cultural significance. Travellers can explore these destinations and  immerse themselves in a variety of activities, from trekking in the hilly Kurinji region to  experiencing the serene coastal life in Neithal. We are thrilled to present our destination at  IFTM Top Resa, committed to expanding our tourism network while upholding our dedication  to environmentally and culturally sustainable practices, perfectly aligning with the evolving  needs of travellers.

Tourism Proposal 2025

Tamil Nadu, rich in cultural heritage, is home to Seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites and a  variety of vibrant events, including the Indian Dance Festival, Tamil Nadu International  Balloon Festival, and Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival. The state’s festive spirit is at its  peak during Pongal, the grand harvest celebration, which features Jallikattu, the traditional  bull-taming sport. The completion of a modern 16-acre Jallikattu arena in Madurai  underscores Tamil Nadu’s dedication to preserving ancient customs while embracing  contemporary advancements.

In addition, the destination is developing tourism segments such as adventure tourism, with  a variety of water sports along its nearly 1,076 kilometres of coastline; and niche segments such as Rural Tourism, Medical & Wellness Tourism and Eco-Tourism. The State's stunning  natural environment is crowned by mountain ranges ideal for a summer getaway to its hill  stations, where lesser-known destinations such as Kolli Hills, Jawadhu Hills and Yercaud are  being developed.

Tamil Nadu: A Rich Seam of Culture and Nature

Tamil Nadu is a vibrant tapestry of culture and nature, captivating travellers with its ancient  temples and historical monuments, which stand as a testament to the architectural prowess  of its ancestors. Visitors can also explore the bustling urban landscapes, serene hill stations,  pristine beaches and diverse wildlife.

The State’s natural environment, featuring the Biosphere Reserves (Nilgiris, Agasthiyarmalai,  and Gulf of Mannar), National Parks and Mangroves, is an oasis for adventure and outdoor  enthusiasts. Activities such as trekking, water sports, and safaris await those eager to explore.  Coastal tourism in Tamil Nadu is equally enticing, with the convergence of the Bay of Bengal,  Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea offering stunning maritime experiences. A key highlight is the  majestic 133 feet Thiruvalluvar Statue with India’s only Glass Bridge constructed on the sea,  illuminated with Laser & Sound show during nights, standing tall off the coast of  Kanniyakumari, symbolising the region’s rich literary heritage while offering visitors  breathtaking views to witness both sunrise and sunset from its vantage point.

Culturally, Tamil Nadu is rich with traditional dances, folk arts, flavourful cuisine, and exquisite  handicrafts, including brass and bronze items, sarees, embroidery, jewellery, and pottery. The  State is also renowned for its Geographical Indications (GI) tags, with a total of 69 distinct GI tagged products that highlight its rich artisanal heritage and unique regional specialities. In  the heart of the region, amid tea and spice plantations and traditional villages, travellers can  immerse themselves in the authentic Tamil way experience of life by staying in Homestays  hosted by the local communities. The State’s spiritual dimension is equally compelling, with  its remarkable pilgrimage sites drawing visitors from near and far.

Tamil Nadu is a land woven with centuries of living narratives—each heritage site, mountain,  and monument resonates with stories that continue to captivate, educate, and inspire. From  sacred temples where devotion thrives, to biodiverse highlands, ancient urban settlements,  and aristocratic homes—every corner narrates a timeless tale.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top