TAT New York office celebrates 60 years of bringing ‘Amazing Thailand’ to U.S. travellers 

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) New York Office commemorated its 60th anniversary on 15th May, celebrating six decades as the premier gateway connecting American travellers to Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and world-renowned hospitality. Since its establishment in 1965, the New York Office has pioneered award-winning destination marketing initiatives, transforming Thailand into one of the world’s most sought-after travel experiences.

As TAT’s first overseas branch, the New York Office has consistently pioneered innovative approaches to destination marketing, most notably becoming the first TAT office globally to launch award-winning digital platforms tailored specifically for American audiences. The groundbreaking websites ThailandInsider.com and GoThaiBeFree.com have reshaped how U.S. travellers discover and plan their Thai adventures, offering immersive content that highlights authentic experiences.

The office has additionally distinguished itself through its pioneering approach to inclusive tourism development, particularly in its advocacy for LGBTQ+ travellers. Through targeted digital campaigns and specialized marketing initiatives, the New York Office has established Thailand as a premier welcoming destination for LGBTQ+ visitors worldwide. This positioning has gained even greater significance following Thailand’s historic Marriage Equality Act, which took effect on January 23, 2025, making it the first Southeast Asian nation to legally recognize same-sex marriage.

Most recently, the TAT New York Office has elevated Thailand’s global status through high-profile collaborations with entertainment and fashion powerhouses. A landmark partnership with HBO for Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning series “The White Lotus,” which was filmed throughout Thailand, has dramatically increased destination awareness among American travelers. In support of the partnership, the office launched “The White Lotus Thailand Microsite”, a dedicated hub for fans to experience an immersive virtual journey through the stunning destinations featured on screen, while also spotlighting Thailand’s rich and diverse experiences beyond the screen. Additionally, the office led a partnership with the iconic New York heritage brand 3.1 Philip Lim to launch an exclusive limited-edition collection, “Blooming Lotus: 3.1 Philip Lim x Amazing Thailand”, inspired by HBO Original Series, “The White Lotus”

“Thailand’s unique treasures offer travellers of all kinds the opportunity to discover their own personal paradise. We are thrilled to celebrate an incredible 60 years of TAT New York and our Amazing Thailand as a destination,” said Chompu Marusachot, Director of the TAT New York Office. “We are sincerely proud of what we have accomplished and honoured to have been bringing a taste of Thailand to American travellers for so many years. We hope to welcome you to, or back to, Amazing Thailand very soon.”

The anniversary marks not only a celebration of past achievements, but also the launch of ambitious new initiatives designed to inspire the next generation of American travellers to experience Thailand’s extraordinary blend of tradition and innovation. These initiatives reflect TAT New York’s commitment to sustainable tourism and high-value experiences, positioning Thailand as a world-class travel destination, benefiting visitors, communities, and the environment.

Today, there are three TAT offices in the U.S. overseeing the Americas, including TAT New York, TAT Los Angeles and TAT Chicago.