TBO.COM launches Platinum Collection

TBO.COM announces the launch of its Platinum Collection, a curated portfolio featuring the world’s most exclusive and distinguished luxury hotels. This strategic initiative reflects TBO’s strategic focus on the growing luxury travel segment.

Luxury travel is being shaped by five emerging travel trends: luxury travel advisors, digital innovation, hyper personalization, sustainability, and the demand for unique experiences. High-end travelers are seeking tailor-made adventures, immersive cultural encounters, and destinations that offer both novelty and accessibility. The Platinum Collection is designed to meet these evolving expectations - offering luxury hotels direct access to TBO’s secure and closed B2B network, and connecting them with a global base of high-value retail travel agents.

“With the Platinum Collection, we are not just offering enhanced visibility for Hotels, we are creating a premium ecosystem where luxury hotels can confidently engage with the right agents and the right travelers,” said Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder & Joint Managing Director at TBO. “We’re focused on delivering value on both sides hotels gain qualified exposure, and agents get reliable access to exceptional luxury properties.”

The Platinum Collection equips Travel Agents with powerful tools, curated content, and priority access to premium properties making it easier than ever to serve high-end clients with confidence and care. In addition, TBO Platinum users will benefit from enhanced reliability, competitive rates with TBO exclusive value-added services (VIP treatment during check in, complimentary room upgrades, many more), ensuring they can consistently deliver exceptional experiences to even the most discerning travellers.

Platinum Collection Highlights for Hotels: