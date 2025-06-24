 TBO.COM launches Platinum Collection

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

TBO.COM launches Platinum Collection

A new benchmark in luxury hotel distribution

Luxury Travel
Global

TBO.COM announces the launch of its Platinum Collection, a curated portfolio featuring the world’s most exclusive and distinguished luxury hotels. This strategic initiative reflects TBO’s strategic focus on the growing luxury travel segment.

Luxury travel is being shaped by five emerging travel trends: luxury travel advisors, digital innovation,  hyper personalization,  sustainability, and the demand for unique experiences. High-end travelers are seeking tailor-made adventures, immersive cultural encounters, and destinations that offer both novelty and accessibility. The Platinum Collection is designed to meet these evolving expectations - offering luxury hotels direct access to TBO’s secure and closed B2B network, and connecting them with a global base of high-value retail travel agents.

“With the Platinum Collection, we are not just offering enhanced visibility for Hotels, we are creating a premium ecosystem where luxury hotels can confidently engage with the right agents and the right travelers,” said Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder & Joint Managing Director at TBO. “We’re focused on delivering value on both sides hotels gain qualified exposure, and agents get reliable access to exceptional luxury properties.”

The Platinum Collection equips Travel Agents with powerful tools, curated content, and priority access to premium properties making it easier than ever to serve high-end clients with confidence and care. In addition, TBO Platinum users will benefit from enhanced reliability, competitive rates with TBO exclusive value-added services (VIP treatment during check in, complimentary room upgrades, many more), ensuring they can consistently deliver exceptional experiences to even the most discerning travellers.

Platinum Collection Highlights for Hotels:

  • Top-tier visibility and dedicated hotel landing pages
  • Targeted marketing digital campaigns based on demand and hard-to-reach source markets
  • Exclusive data insights and conversion analytics
  • Access to high-value agents powered by TBO Academy
  • Platinum deals will be available exclusively to Travel Advisors To explore Platinum collection

 

 

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Explore Antarctica By Helicopter On Quark Expeditions’ Spectacular 12-Day Voyage

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

TBO.COM launches Platinum Collection

A new benchmark in luxury hotel distribution

TBO.COM announces the launch of its Platinum Collection, a curated portfolio featuring the world’s most exclusive and distinguished luxury hotels. This strategic initiative reflects TBO’s strategic focus on the growing luxury travel segment.

Luxury travel is being shaped by five emerging travel trends: luxury travel advisors, digital innovation,  hyper personalization,  sustainability, and the demand for unique experiences. High-end travelers are seeking tailor-made adventures, immersive cultural encounters, and destinations that offer both novelty and accessibility. The Platinum Collection is designed to meet these evolving expectations - offering luxury hotels direct access to TBO’s secure and closed B2B network, and connecting them with a global base of high-value retail travel agents.

“With the Platinum Collection, we are not just offering enhanced visibility for Hotels, we are creating a premium ecosystem where luxury hotels can confidently engage with the right agents and the right travelers,” said Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder & Joint Managing Director at TBO. “We’re focused on delivering value on both sides hotels gain qualified exposure, and agents get reliable access to exceptional luxury properties.”

The Platinum Collection equips Travel Agents with powerful tools, curated content, and priority access to premium properties making it easier than ever to serve high-end clients with confidence and care. In addition, TBO Platinum users will benefit from enhanced reliability, competitive rates with TBO exclusive value-added services (VIP treatment during check in, complimentary room upgrades, many more), ensuring they can consistently deliver exceptional experiences to even the most discerning travellers.

Platinum Collection Highlights for Hotels:

  • Top-tier visibility and dedicated hotel landing pages
  • Targeted marketing digital campaigns based on demand and hard-to-reach source markets
  • Exclusive data insights and conversion analytics
  • Access to high-value agents powered by TBO Academy
  • Platinum deals will be available exclusively to Travel Advisors To explore Platinum collection

 

 

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/