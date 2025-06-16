TDM x Vikram Malhi: How tech hesitancy slows AI gains in hospitality

Travel Daily Media recently sat down with Vikram Malhi, co-founder of Singaporean hospitality tech start-up ZUZU Hospitality Solutions to talk about why tech hesitancy has led to the slow adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the hospitality sector.

According to Malhi, AI will help level the playing field for smaller independent hotels, enabling them to compete with the global industry's bigger players.

As he puts it: "They need AI to be able to do a lot of the heavy lifting that big chains are doing by hiring hundreds of people. The way for them to compete against the big chains chains is by adopting the technologies that will help them to automate a lot of their tasks and make their teams far more efficient than the competition's."