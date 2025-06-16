 TDM x Vikram Malhi: How tech hesitancy slows AI gains in hospitality

TDM x Vikram Malhi: How tech hesitancy slows AI gains in hospitality

AI could be used by smaller independent hotels to level the playing field against their bigger competitors

Travel Daily Media recently sat down with Vikram Malhi, co-founder of Singaporean hospitality tech start-up ZUZU Hospitality Solutions to talk about why tech hesitancy has led to the slow adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the hospitality sector.

According to Malhi, AI will help level the playing field for smaller independent hotels, enabling them to compete with the global industry's bigger players.

As he puts it: "They need AI to be able to do a lot of the heavy lifting that big chains are doing by hiring hundreds of people. The way for them to compete against the big chains chains is by adopting the technologies that will help them to automate a lot of their tasks and make their teams far more efficient than the competition's."

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

