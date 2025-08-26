 Tennis star Jannik Sinner is Explora Journeys' new brand ambassador

Tennis star Jannik Sinner is Explora Journeys’ new brand ambassador

Sinner’s rise to the top of professional tennis has been defined by skill, discipline, and composure, qualities that resonate deeply with Explora Journeys

Appointment announcement
United States

MSC Group’s luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand Explora Journeys announced its partnership with world-renowned tennis champion Jannik Sinner, who will serve as the brand’s new ambassador. 

The partnership was officially unveiled at an exclusive event at The CORE: Club in New York City. 

The highlight of the evening was an engaging Q&A session with Jannik Sinner, during which he spoke candidly about his personal wellness philosophy, the importance of balance in high-performance environments, and his excitement about bringing his mindset to life through the Explora Journeys experience.

The announcement comes just ahead of the US Open, where Sinner will compete on one of tennis’s most prestigious stages.

Common ground

This partnership is built on shared values and a common philosophy, bringing together two worlds united by precision, passion, and the pursuit of excellence. 

Sinner’s rise to the top of professional tennis has been defined by skill, discipline, and composure, qualities that resonate deeply with Explora Journeys’ approach to delivering transformative ocean travel experiences. 

Both share a belief that true mastery lies in the details: from the focus and preparation behind every point on the court to the thoughtful craftsmanship that defines every aspect of Explora Journeys: each suite a sanctuary, each menu a celebration, each journey designed to stir emotion and discovery.

An ocean state of mind

At the heart of this collaboration is The Ocean State of Mind, Explora Journeys’ guiding ethos: a philosophy inspired by the sea and its ability to create calm, clarity, and connection. 

For Sinner, these values are essential to his performance: balance to navigate high-pressure moments, resilience to recover, and the ability to remain grounded in the constant pursuit of improvement. 

This alignment reflects a shared understanding that excellence is not only about results, but also about process, authenticity, and wellbeing.

That said, Sinner’s role as brand ambassador will see him appearing in select brand campaigns and co-creating a series of exclusive onboard activations and wellness rituals with his team. 

This collaboration will further enhance Explora Journeys’ mission to connect discerning guests with unique experiences that combine modern European elegance, immersive discovery, and the restorative power of the ocean.

