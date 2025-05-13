Thai soft power comes to the fore at the Cannes Film Festival

Thailand’s soft power takes the spotlight on Thursday, 15th May, at the Cannes Film Festival by way of Thai Night.

Thailand’s soft power takes the spotlight on Thursday, 15th May, at the Cannes Film Festival by way of Thai Night.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) of Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce will be promoting Thailand’s entertainment industry on the global stage at the said event.

A part of the world’s most prestigious and influential film festival, Thai Night aims to elevate the image of Thailand’s entertainment sector and strengthen international networks.

A launch ceremony serving as the event’s precursor was graciously presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi in France.

A culturally important night

Thai Night has been held annually since 2011, and serves as a key platform to highlight the strength of Thailand’s entertainment industry.

The event fosters collaboration between Thai entrepreneurs and international buyers and investors, helping to promote long-term growth and sustainability in the sector.

More importantly, it also serves as a valuable opportunity to present Thailand’s rich culture and soft power on a global stage.

In addition to highlighting the capabilities of Thai cinema to a worldwide audience, the event features Thai Pavilion, where representatives from Thailand’s film industry participated in business matching with global partners.

The pavilion is located at Booth 22.01, Palais-1, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes, and will be open from 13th to 21st May.

Promoting a nation through film

According to DITP director general Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, the Thai film industry is growing rapidly, as reflected in its increasing production capabilities, entries into international film festivals, and rising interest from global markets.

Kangvalkulkij explained: “The domestic performance in which Thai films now command a market share of approximately 50 percent, rivalling that of international releases. This indicates a renewed local interest in Thai cinema.”

That said, Thai Night serves as a platform to showcase the pride and quality of Thai films, and to propel Thailand’s soft power through the film industry.

Indeed, it presents the charm of Thai culture, creativity, and identity to a global audience, while opening doors for business networking with international partners to support the sustainable growth of Thailand’s film industry.