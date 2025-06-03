The Ascott Limited fast-tracks expansion for The Crest Collection

CapitaLand Investment’s hospitality arm The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is accelerating the global expansion of its European-born luxury brand The Crest Collection in response to growing demand from luxury travellers for distinctive, heritage-rich stays.

Over the past six months, the brand has gained strong momentum across East Asia and the Middle East, adding over 1,200 units from four new signings and one opening.

The portfolio now comprises 16 properties with over 2,700 units, both operational and in the pipeline, across 11 countries and 13 cities.

As a key brand within the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) programme, The Crest Collection enhances the diversity of the ASR portfolio, offering members a broader range of luxury options and more opportunities to experience heritage-inspired stays around the world.

A growing number of luxurious properties

Among the newest additions in East Asia is SEN/KA TOKYO by The Crest Collection, set to open in the second half of 2029, marking the brand's debut in Japan.

Also contributing to growth in the region are two developments in China: Hong Yuan Hotel by The Crest Collection, which opened in Haikou, Hainan Province, at the end of last year, and a property slated to open by mid-2026 in Wuhan's Donghu New Technology Development Zone, commonly known as Optics Valley.

In the Middle East, Al Mahra Resort by The Crest Collection, the brand's first resort and its debut in the United Arab Emirates, will open in early 2027, to be followed by the brand's first property in Saudi Arabia, opening in Riyadh in 2028.

This expansion into East Asia and the Middle East builds on the brand's growing traction in Southeast Asia.

La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection, set to open in mid-2025, will become the brand's fourth property in the region, following the 2023 debut of The Grand Mansion Menteng by The Crest Collection in Indonesia, The George Penang by The Crest Collection in Malaysia, and The Robertson House by The Crest Collection in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the brand's seven other operational and pipeline properties are located across Europe, where The Crest Collection was first established in 2016.

A rising interest in luxury accommodations

Ascott’s chief growth officer Serena Lim opines that interest in luxury stays is increasing within Asia and the Middle East, driven by travellers seeking meaningful connections to the region's rich culture and heritage.

Lim said: “The Crest Collection meets this aspiration with its 'A Story Behind Every Door' brand promise, delivering culturally immersive experiences enriched by each property's distinctive identity, while enabling owners to tap into the strength of Ascott's global commercial ecosystem.”

Lim added that The Crest Collection is highly conversion-friendly, adapting seamlessly across serviced residences, hotels, resorts and other accommodation types.

As she puts it: “While recent signings highlight new builds such as the brand's first resort, its adaptability also makes it ideal for property conversions that enable swift time-to-market. By tailoring solutions to the unique demands of each location, our market-driven approach empowers us to respond to evolving traveller expectations with agility and deliver sustained value for owners."

This acceleration of expansion is timely, given how the global luxury travel sector is projected to grow from US$1.4 trillion in 2024 to US$2.2 trillion by 2030, driven not just by affluence among the wealthy but also by younger travellers who are willing to pay top dollar for meaningful experiences.

With luxury travellers drawn to destinations that excite, along with surprising environments and experiences that speak to their individuality, it is clear that the true essence of luxury lies in celebrating unique stories rather than uniformity.