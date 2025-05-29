The Cathay Group takes home 15 HKACE awards

The Cathay Group was honoured with a total of 15 awards at the annual Customer Service Excellence Awards hosted by the Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence (HKACE) on 27 May, including the prestigious Grand Award for the third consecutive year.

These recognitions highlight Cathay’s signature customer-centric approach, underscoring its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service as it strives to become one of the world's greatest service brands.

Representing the Cathay Group at the awards ceremony was Cathay Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer Alex McGowan, along with other senior management members who celebrated the achievements of Cathay staff.

Alex McGowan said: "We are deeply honoured to receive multiple awards this year, especially the Grand Award for the third year running, reflecting our dedication to putting our customers at the centre of everything we do. These awards recognise the incredible efforts of our people across Cathay, especially our service delivery teams who provide the professional, warm and heartfelt service that defines the Cathay service. The recognitions we have received will motivate us to continue to go above and beyond as we strive to become one of the world’s greatest service brands.”

Collectively, the Cathay Group won four Gold awards, three Bronzes, five Merits and two Top 10 Young Stars of the Year awards. These were across a variety of categories, including Field and Special Service, Internal Support Service, FrontliService, Counter Service, Contact Centre Service, People Development, Innovative Service, and Top 10 Young Stars of the Year:

Type of Awards Categories Award Department Grand Award Team award Field & Special Service Gold Cathay – Airport Services Department Internal Support Service Gold Cathay – Airport Services Department Frontline Service Gold Cathay – Inflight Services Department Contact Centre Service Bronze Cathay – Customer Care Department Counter Service Merit Hong Kong Airport Services Limited (HAS) – Baggage Service Individual Award Frontline Service Gold Cathay – Inflight Services Department Counter Service ​ Bronze Hong Kong Airport Services Limited (HAS) Counter Service Merit Cathay – Airport Services Department Field & Special Service ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Merit Cathay – Airport Services Department Contact Centre Service ​ Merit Cathay – Customer Care Department Top 10 Young Stars of the Year ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Top 10 Cathay – Inflight Services Department Top 10 Young Stars of the Year ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Top 10 Cathay – Airport Services Department Programme Award ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ People Development Bronze Cathay – Cathay Academy Innovative Service (Non-digital or technological) Award Merit Cathay – Airport Services Department

The Customer Service Excellence Awards ceremony is hosted annually by the HKACE to celebrate customer service employees and honour outstanding performers, with the aim of promoting quality customer service culture in Hong Kong.