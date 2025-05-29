Travel Daily Media

The Cathay Group takes home 15 HKACE awards

Airlines and Aviation
Hong Kong

The Cathay Group was honoured with a total of 15 awards at the annual Customer Service Excellence Awards hosted by the Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence (HKACE) on 27 May, including the prestigious Grand Award for the third consecutive year.

These recognitions highlight Cathay’s signature customer-centric approach, underscoring its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service as it strives to become one of the world's greatest service brands.

Representing the Cathay Group at the awards ceremony was Cathay Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer Alex McGowan, along with other senior management members who celebrated the achievements of Cathay staff.

Alex McGowan said: "We are deeply honoured to receive multiple awards this year, especially the Grand Award for the third year running, reflecting our dedication to putting our customers at the centre of everything we do. These awards recognise the incredible efforts of our people across Cathay, especially our service delivery teams who provide the professional, warm and heartfelt service that defines the Cathay service. The recognitions we have received will motivate us to continue to go above and beyond as we strive to become one of the world’s greatest service brands.”

Collectively, the Cathay Group won four Gold awards, three Bronzes, five Merits and two Top 10 Young Stars of the Year awards. These were across a variety of categories, including Field and Special Service, Internal Support Service, FrontliService, Counter Service, Contact Centre Service, People Development, Innovative Service, and Top 10 Young Stars of the Year:

Type of Awards

Categories

Award

Department

Grand Award

      

Team award

Field & Special Service

Gold

Cathay – Airport Services Department
 

Internal Support Service

Gold

Cathay – Airport Services Department
 

Frontline Service

Gold

Cathay – Inflight Services Department
 

Contact Centre Service

Bronze

Cathay – Customer Care Department
 

Counter Service

Merit

Hong Kong Airport Services Limited (HAS) – Baggage Service

Individual Award

Frontline Service

Gold

Cathay – Inflight Services Department
 

Counter Service ​

Bronze

Hong Kong Airport Services Limited (HAS)
 

Counter Service

Merit

Cathay – Airport Services Department
 

Field & Special Service ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

Merit

Cathay – Airport Services Department
 

Contact Centre Service ​

Merit

Cathay – Customer Care Department
 

Top 10 Young Stars of the Year ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

Top 10

Cathay – Inflight Services Department
 

Top 10 Young Stars of the Year ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

Top 10

Cathay – Airport Services Department

Programme Award ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

People Development

Bronze

Cathay – Cathay Academy
 

Innovative Service (Non-digital or technological) Award

Merit

Cathay – Airport Services Department

The Customer Service Excellence Awards ceremony is hosted annually by the HKACE to celebrate customer service employees and honour outstanding performers, with the aim of promoting quality customer service culture in Hong Kong.

