The English Riviera Airshow 2025: Where the Skies Come Alive

The English Riviera BID Company, in partnership with Torbay Council, is proud to announce the return of the much-anticipated English Riviera Airshow, promising a weekend packed with thrilling aerial displays, live music, and family entertainment from 30 May – 01 June along Paignton seafront.

Kicking off the celebrations, ‘The English Riviera Airshow Take Off’ event on Friday evening will set the tone for an unforgettable weekend. Festivities begin with a special welcome from the Civic Mayor, Cllr Hannah Stevens, at 5:50pm, followed by live music from 6pm to 9:30pm. Audiences will be treated to a sunset Spitfire Flypast at approximately 9pm, followed by the Fireflies Aerobatic Display Team’s stunning pyrotechnic performance. After a short break for more live music, the evening will culminate in a spectacular fireworks finale at 10pm.

Carolyn Custerson, Chief Executive of the English Riviera BID Company, said: “We are thrilled to bring such an exciting and inspiring Airshow programme to the English Riviera for another incredible year.

“The Airshow is not just about incredible aerial displays; it’s about creating magical moments for visitors and our local community and celebrating the very best that the region has to offer. With the return of iconic aviation teams including the Red Arrows and the Red Devils, plus an outstanding live music line-up, this promises to be one of our biggest and best events yet.”

The flying programme across Saturday and Sunday will feature some of the biggest names in aviation. From the military, crowds can look forward to displays from the world-famous RAF Red Arrows, the thrilling RAF Typhoon, and the nostalgic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF). The Royal Navy’s Black Cats Helicopter Display Team will demonstrate their agility and precision, and the British Army’s Red Devils Parachute Display Team will deliver breathtaking free-fall performances.

Civilian highlights include jaw-dropping aerobatics from Rich Goodwin in his G-JPIT aircraft, graceful formation flying from Team Raven, and the daring feats of the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers. Audiences will also be wowed by The Harvard – an advanced single-engine trainer that played a pivotal role in preparing aircrew during World War II, training over 100,000 pilots for the American, Canadian, and British air forces.

At ground level, the entertainment continues with a vibrant programme of live music and performances. On Saturday, the stage will come alive from 10am to 10pm. The morning programme will focus on children’s entertainment, followed by an afternoon filled with performances from BBC Introducing solo artists. In the evening, from 6pm to 10pm, BBC Radio Presenter Daniel Pascoe will host a special BBC Introducing Night, featuring some of the UK’s best up-and-coming talent including Bailey Tomkinson and The Locals, Haytor, Will Eason, and headliners Tors, who are expected to draw travelling fans to the English Riviera.

On Sunday, the stage programme will run from 10am to 9pm, celebrating the rich pool of local musical talent from across the region, with performances from a wide range of homegrown artists. Other incredible must-visit activities include the military village, the funfair and craft fair, as well as an array of local traders and exhibitors.

For guests who are looking to make a weekend of this exciting event, the English Riviera Airshow is free to attend, making it the perfect family date to kick off the summer season. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy the stunning seafront setting, and experience the very best of the English Riviera’s hospitality.