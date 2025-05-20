‘The Leela Mosaic’ returns

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts successfully concluded the second edition of The Leela Mosaic, held at The Leela Palace Chennai. This exclusive platform brought together the country’s most influential MICE specialists for a powerful three-day engagement that spotlighted The Leela’s commitment to curating purpose-led, experiential gatherings.

An insight into the Mosaic experience revealed The Leela’s signature approach to MICE—where purpose meets precision and every detail is curated to inspire. Guests embarked on a bespoke journey through the Mosaic Passport, discovering dedicated brand zones that brought to life the essence of each Leela destination through immersive storytelling, sensorial showcases, and personalised engagement.

Anchored in conscious luxury and cultural authenticity, the three-day gathering reflected the evolving landscape of luxury events—from transactional agendas to transformational experiences. Highlights included a thought-leadership panel on “Green Gatherings: Meeting the Future, Sustainably”, where voices from EY, Phool.co, and the World Bank Group explored hospitality’s role in shaping a more sustainable future.

In a special virtual address, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, shared key brand milestones including the recent openings of The Leela Hyderabad and Arq at Pichola. He also highlighted The Leela’s conscious initiatives—from solar energy and EV integration to regenerative culinary practices and cultural preservation.

“At The Leela, we believe that true luxury lies in experiences that are not just beautifully crafted but deeply meaningful,” said Mr. Bhatnagar. “The Leela Mosaic is our commitment to reimagining the future of gatherings—where each event is an opportunity to inspire, to align with purpose, and to create impact. It is this confluence of culture, care, and curation that allows us to deliver meetings and events that go beyond the ordinary and into the extraordinary.”

The event opened with a formal welcome by Madhav Sehgal, Senior Vice President – Operations, South and Head of Sales, and Megha Ajgaonkar, Vice President – Sales, who spoke of The Leela’s journey in shaping the future of Indian luxury hospitality through immersive storytelling and conscious brand practices.Guests were treated to a seamless flow of elevated experiences—from culinary journeys rooted in regional Indian traditions to wellness rituals under Aujasya by The Leela, and a closing celebration that spotlighted ‘Leela Ke Phool’ – a unique collaboration with Phool.co that recycles floral waste into fragrant, handcrafted incense, infused with the brand’s signature scent Tishya by The Leela.

“With Mosaic, we have created a platform where hospitality becomes a bridge between culture and commerce, emotion and experience,” said Nishant Agarwal, Vice President & General Manager, The Leela Palace Chennai. “We are not just hosting events—we are crafting narratives that stay with our guests long after the last course is served or the final light fades.”

As the curtains draw on its second edition, The Leela Mosaic emerges as a definitive statement on the future of luxury MICE in India—where purpose meets precision, and every detail is an invitation to experience the extraordinary.