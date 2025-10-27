The Peninsula Hotels welcomes Julien Munoz as Chief Commercial Officer

The management of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH), the owner and operator of The Peninsula Hotels, is pleased to welcome Julien Munoz as Chief Commercial Officer of the group, effective 12 November 2025.

In this role, Julien will oversee the group’s sales and marketing teams and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Vuchot. He will join the Group Management Board.

Julien is a seasoned commercial leader with over 25 years’ experience in the luxury hospitality, entertainment, and digital sectors. He joins HSH from Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), a publicly listed company registered in Monaco with a majority interest held by the Principality.

At SBM, as Chief Commercial Officer and an Executive Committee Member, Julien led the commercial strategy for a diverse portfolio including luxury hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, entertainment venues and casinos including the world-renowned Casino de Monte-Carlo. He spearheaded digital and CRM transformation initiatives, rejuvenated brand positioning, and drove revenue optimisation for the company, including during high-profile events held in Monaco such as the Monaco F1 Grand Prix and Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

“Bringing Julien onto the leadership team in the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer marks a new chapter for the HSH group, as we continue to invest in our people and explore new growth opportunities for the business,” said Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Vuchot. “With Julien’s expertise in the international luxury hospitality sector, we look forward to his contribution in leading the group’s global commercial strategy and enhancing The Peninsula’s brand presence, as well as driving guest engagement.”

“I am honoured to join a company with such a remarkable heritage and reputation for service excellence. This is an exciting moment to build on the company’s rich tradition while exploring new opportunities for growth. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to elevate the brand’s global presence and connect with existing and new guests, while staying true to the values that make this company so exceptional,” said Julien.

Julien previously held senior roles at Radisson Hotel Group, Etisalat Digital, Dubai Parks and Resorts, and Disneyland Paris, leading commercial and digital initiatives in EMEA.

He holds an MBA from ESSEC Business School & Cornell University and a Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management from École Hôtelière de St Quentin en Yvelines.